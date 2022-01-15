Passaic fire: Firefighters keep massive fire from reaching chlorine at chemical plant in New Jersey



PASSAIC, New Jersey (WABC) — Firefighters had been capable of keep the flames from a massive fire at an industrial complicated in Passaic, New Jersey away from the principle chemical plant.

A massive chemical fire in New Jersey is sending plumes of smoke via the air.

The 11-alarm fire broke out simply earlier than 9 p.m. at the Majestic Industries warehouse on Passaic St.

The corporate manufactures gaming and hospitality furnishings for casinos and bingo halls and is related to a chlorine producer. Officers say the principle chlorine plant shouldn’t be affected by the fire.

Firefighters say the principle constructing the place the fire broke out has partially collapsed.

Mayor Hector Lora is asking all Passaic residents to keep their home windows closed and to remain inside as a result of it’s a harmful fire.

Lora says streets are blocked off from Passaic St. from 1st St. previous Columbia Ave all the way in which as much as Principal Ave. Officers say surrounding buildings don’t must evacuate.

Eleven ladder firms, 32 engines and 200 firefighters from Passaic, Bergen and Essex counties had been on the scene attempting to get the fire underneath management on Friday night time. Officers are attempting to get fire boats to the scene.

One firefighter was handled at an space hospital for minor accidents.

The reason for the fire stays underneath investigation.

