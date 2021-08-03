Passenger Arrives Taped to His Seat After Assault of 3 Flight Attendants

Mr. Berry was incarcerated in Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Services on Sunday and was released later that day. Information on the hearing date was not immediately available from the ministry.

The trouble began when Mr Berry ordered his third alcoholic drink from the flight and rubbed his empty mug against the back of a flight attendant, according to the criminal complaint, which stated that the flight attendant told him “don’t do not touch me”.

Mr Berry, who was seated in seat 28D, then came out of the bathroom shirtless after spilling his drink, prompting a flight attendant to tell him he needed to be fully dressed, according to the complaint . The flight attendant helped him remove a shirt from his carry-on baggage and Mr. Berry walked around the cabin for approximately 15 minutes.

It was then that he fingered the breasts of another flight attendant, who told him not to touch her and to sit down, authorities said. In the criminal complaint, officers wrote that Mr. Berry later put his arms around the same two flight attendants and groped their breasts.

Daily business briefing Updated August 3, 2021, 4:18 p.m. ET

When a flight attendant approached and repeatedly asked him to calm down, officers said, Mr. Berry punched him in the face with a closed fist.

Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants, said in a statement Tuesday that the meeting was one of the worst disruptions experienced by airline crews this year.