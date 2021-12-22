Passenger Killed In Suspected Road Rage Shooting In The Bronx – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a passenger was killed in a suspected case of road rage Wednesday in the Bronx.

The shooting happened shortly before 5:45 a.m. on East 162nd Street near Melrose Avenue.

Cops Stop Rape In Progress In Chelsea

Police said a driver and two passengers were in a Nissan SUV when someone opened fire from another vehicle behind them. The bullet shattered the rear window and hit one of the passengers in the back of the head.

NYC Health + Hospitals Suspend Most Visitations Amid Omicron Surge

The 45-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Investigators believe this was some sort of road rage incident, though it’s unclear what led to the dispute.

See It: Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson Spotted At Staten Island Movie Theater

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.