Shiddat Movie (2021) | Release Date, Review, Cast, Trailer …

Story

What a person does not do in love! Jaggi (Sunny Kaushal) is a young lover. He is in love with Kartika (Radhika Madan). In her love, he changes his life. In the hope that one day he will be able to find her. Jaggi feels that Kartika is his soulmate. But his journey of love is not so easy either. There are problems in this, there is a face of truth, there is one sided love. So will Jaggi find his love? Will he be able to prove the extent of his love? ‘Shiddat’ just like its name is a story of love and passion.

review

It is love at first sight for Jaggi (Sunny Kaushal). Love at first site. He sees Kartika (Radhika Madan) coming out of the swimming pool. But this spark of love does not flare up immediately, they say that ‘hate is the first step of love’, this story grows like this. Jaggi tries to woo Kartika in every way possible. Director Kunal Deshmukh tries to enthrall us with love stories from the 90s, given a modern set-up as of today. However, it is a bit disturbing to see a lover surrounded by unrequited love who is obsessed with a girl. He can’t hear ‘no’. In the 90s, not only such stories were seen on the cinematic screen, but it was also celebrated on the silver screen in the form of songs and dance. ‘Shiddat’ seems very close to it. But the good thing is that writers Sridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Ratan have given full chance to the girl in the story. She is of today’s era. is independent. Knows how to make decisions for herself.

‘Shiddat’ is an obsessive love story, which is mainly woven according to the story’s hero Jaggi. His passion is like madness and enough time has been given to take this to the hearts and minds of the audience. The first half of the film is completely focused on campus romance. There is flirt in it, there is a lot of dancing and singing. However, one thing that keeps you in check is the curiosity as to what is going to happen next in this love story.

There are not many characters in ‘Shiddat’. But whatever they are, they are well prepared. There is a lack of faith in the story of Mohit Raina and Diana Penty. He is just around the main story of the film as a support. The complication in Sunny Kaushal’s character is that he is an obsessive lover, around whom there are few boundaries. Still he gives his best to prove himself. However, his character graph is so fluctuating that it becomes difficult to believe him after some time. Radhika Madan falters in showing Kartika’s inner struggle on screen. His struggle is clearly visible. The casting of Mohit Raina in the character of Gautam is good. He plays an immigration lawyer. Diana Penty looks beautiful in her character. However, his character could have been refined a bit more. As a love story, the music of Sachin-Jigar in ‘Shiddat’ is above average. It fascinates you while watching the movie. Amalendu Choudhary’s cinematography also impresses.

The biggest problem with ‘Shiddat’ is that while it sounds exciting on paper, it feels drawn out on screen. Especially in the second half, the film feels slow. The story sometimes strays far from reality and seems absurd. However, there is a suspense that keeps you hooked as a spectator. By the way, it is also a fact that in today’s era where realistic films are in trend, we rarely get to see such passionate, crazy and slightly raw love story. Shiddat may not impress you much, but it does leave an impression.