Passion Pro can be taken home for 20 to 27 thousand rupees with guarantee warranty plan, company will give money back if you do not like it

If you like Passion Pro, then know here the complete details of buying this bike in a very easy way, in which you will get attractive offers.

There is a long range of mileage bikes in the two wheeler sector, in which there are a large number of bikes from Hero to companies like Bajaj and TVS, in which we are talking about Hero Passion Pro which is liked by its design and mileage. She goes.

If you buy Hero Passion Pro from the showroom, then you will have to spend from Rs 70,820 to Rs 75,620, but here we are telling about the offer in which you can buy this bike for less than half the price and take it home. .

But before knowing those offers, you should know the complete details of the specification and mileage of this bike. Talking about the engine and power of the bike, it has been given a 113 cc single cylinder engine which generates 9.15 PS of power and 9.89 Nm of peak torque, which is mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, a combination of drum brake has been given in its front and rear wheels. Regarding the mileage, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 68 kilometers per liter and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.

The 2012 model of this Hero Passion Pro bike has been posted for sale on the BIKEDEKHO website, priced at Rs 20,000.

The 2011 model of Hero Passion has been posted on the DROOM website for sale priced at Rs 26,595 and a finance plan is also being given with this bike.

The 2012 model of this Passion Pro bike has been posted for sale on the BIKES24 website, which has been priced at Rs 27,000. The company is giving one year warranty and seven days money back guarantee with certain conditions on the purchase of this bike.

After looking at the three options of Passion Pro mentioned here and reading their details, you can buy any of the three options according to your budget, need and preference.