Pastor Who Appeared in Drag on HBO’s ‘We’re Here’ Leaves Church

When Pastor Craig Duke took to the stage in a small town in South Indiana, wearing a cotton-candy-pink wig under his white robe and a glittering robe, he knew his performance would irritate some members of his congregation.

However, he did not expect his drag debut to end his role as leader of the Newburgh United Methodist Church in the Evansville suburb.

Mr. Duke’s performance was part of the unscripted HBO show “We Hear”, which documents LGBTQ people from small towns and their associates who put on a drag show led by three Drag All-Stars.

The pastor-featured episode premiered in early November, and in it, he explained that he appeared on the show so he could be “not sympathetic but just sympathetic” to gay members of the community. Three weeks later, the church announced that he had been “released from pastoral duties.”