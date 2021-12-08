Pastor Who Appeared in Drag on HBO’s ‘We’re Here’ Leaves Church
When Pastor Craig Duke took to the stage in a small town in South Indiana, wearing a cotton-candy-pink wig under his white robe and a glittering robe, he knew his performance would irritate some members of his congregation.
However, he did not expect his drag debut to end his role as leader of the Newburgh United Methodist Church in the Evansville suburb.
Mr. Duke’s performance was part of the unscripted HBO show “We Hear”, which documents LGBTQ people from small towns and their associates who put on a drag show led by three Drag All-Stars.
The pastor-featured episode premiered in early November, and in it, he explained that he appeared on the show so he could be “not sympathetic but just sympathetic” to gay members of the community. Three weeks later, the church announced that he had been “released from pastoral duties.”
In an interview this week, Mr Duke said he had received enough critical feedback since the show aired to convince him that he could not continue to lead the church, adding that there were about 400 members. He said he was hurt by the negative response but also received hundreds of messages of support.
“The more love and acceptance I’ve had, and the more I dare say, the more I feel in the drag culture and LGBTQ community than in the church settings,” Mr Duke said. “Nobody asked me what I was doing there; That was the whole point. “
Mr Duke’s last sermon was delivered on November 14, a week after the episode aired. A local church leader wrote a letter to the church on November 26 stating that Mr Duke would be released from his duties on December 1.
Superintendent of the South and Southwest Districts of the Indiana United Methodist Church, Rev. Mitch Giselman wrote in the letter that he had received numerous messages supporting and criticizing Mr Duke’s actions.
Mr Giselman said the pastor had not resigned or been fired, but that his salary had dropped significantly and that he and his family would have to leave Parsons by February 28. Rev. The moral implications of Duke’s actions are that he was not found guilty of any felony or other violation of the United Methodist Book of Discipline, “Mr Giselman wrote.
Pastor’s supporters created an online fundraiser, which had accumulated more than $ 56,000 by Wednesday morning. He said more than the $ 30,000 goal would be raised to help his family build a new faith community in the city that he hopes would be more inclusive.
Public outcry over the rights of LGBTQ members of the United Methodist Church, which has about 13 million members worldwide, erupted. About half of them are in the United States.
Ahead of the 2020 meeting of world representatives, a group of church leaders proposed a split in the church, citing “fundamental differences” about same-sex marriage. But with the coronavirus epidemic spreading across the country (or across the continent), the debate on the issue has been delayed for nearly two years.
The proposal, which would create a denomination banning same-sex marriage and the co-ordination of same-sex and same-sex clergy, will be discussed at the church’s general assembly in August 2022.
Interim pastor of Newburgh United Methodist Church, Rev. Mark Dickens said the Methodist Church has been fighting “regret” over the issue for more than 40 years.
“It is very unfortunate that the very conservative wing of the United Methodist Church has used very strict provisions in an attempt to control their ministry over the clergy and the LGBTQ people,” he said. Deacon said.
Mr Dicken worked at the church in Newburgh from 2004 to 2011 and came out again after retirement to lead the congregation.
“The ongoing tribalism and polarization in our culture, especially in our political culture, has faded into the church,” he said.
In the HBO show nominated for Emmy in 2020, three drag stars, Shengela, Bob the Drag Queen and Eureka O’Hara, face these divisions while guiding people for show-ending drag performances. All three posted messages of support for Duke after news broke that he had resigned.
O’Hara, who was the pastor drag mother or guide, said On Twitter: “Craig is an amazing person and he deserves the same love shared with everyone around him.”
Joan of Arc O’Hara was nominated by the Evansville Pride Group to be featured in the show by the pastor who used it as his drag name. He said he had never heard of the show but decided to participate in sharing the message of God’s unconditional love and supporting his daughter, known as a pansexual.
He said the negative response from some members of the congregation was particularly painful because it hurt his daughter. But the family is “stuck together,” he said, and they are overwhelmed by the rain of support.
He said he was grateful for the experience in the drag.
“It was true, it wasn’t vague, it was powerful, the words they taught me, it was terrible, it was genuine,” Mr Duke said.
