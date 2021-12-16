Pat Cummins ruled out of Second Ashes Test after Covid scare Steve Smith Gets Captaincy After 3 Years of Ball Tampering Dispute

AUS vs ENG 2nd Test, Ashes: Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the second Ashes test due to exposure to a corona infected. At the same time, after three years, Australia is in the hands of Steve Smith.

Australian captain Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the second Ashes Test against England. Cummins has had to miss the Pink Ball Test held in Adelaide after being found in close contact with a person suffering from corona infection. In his place, once again, three years after the ball-tampering scandal, Steve Smith is in command of the team.

Let us tell you that just three hours before the toss in the Day-Night Test being played at the Adelaide Oval, Cricket Australia said in a statement that, ‘Pat Cummins has not broken the bio bubble and he is having dinner at a restaurant on Wednesday night. Were. As soon as he came to know about the situation, he has gone to Quarantine and the report of the corona investigation conducted after that has also come negative.

Cricket Australia has said that, the South Australia Health Department has confirmed that Cummins had close contact with the corona-infected person and will have to stay in quarantine for seven days. He will be able to play the third Test in Melbourne from 26 December.

In the absence of Cummins, Steve Smith has been given the captaincy of the team. At the same time, Michael Neser has been included in the team in place of Cummins. Smith is now leading the Australian team for the first time since the ball-tampering scandal that surfaced in South Africa in 2018.

At the toss, he said, ‘It is a matter of great pride for me that once again I have got the opportunity to lead the Australian team. Feeling bad for Patty (Pat Cummins). But we hope this week goes well. He (Cummins) said good luck to me and also said that this is your team, do well.

Earlier, in the first Test match of the Ashes series played in Brisbane, Australia took a 1-0 lead by defeating England. Five Test matches will be played in this series. The second test match continues at the Adelaide Oval. Which is a pink ball day-night test. Australia won the toss and decided to bat first.