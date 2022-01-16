pat cummins stops australia champagne ceremony for his muslim partner usman khawaja know what reason Watch Video Aus vs Eng

Australia beat England 4-0 within the Ashes sequence. After this large win, Australian gamers celebrated fiercely. In the meantime, workforce captain Pat Cummins set a singular instance of sportsmanship. He refused to open champagne for teammate Muslim cricketer Usman Khawaja. Not solely this, Usman Khawaja made a sexy gesture to affix the workforce’s victory celebration.

Pat Cummins is getting loads of reward for this. Individuals are telling him to be an incredible cricketer in addition to an excellent particular person. Allow us to let you know that within the yr 2021, it was introduced to donate 50 thousand {dollars} for oxygen provide to hospitals affected by rising instances of coronavirus in India.

That gesture from Pat Cummins—what was it actually? The truth is, when the Australian workforce was celebrating the Ashes victory over England, champagne was being sprayed throughout that point. In consequence, Usman Khawaja walked away from the Victory stage. Since Usman Khwaja is a Muslim. Their faith forbids them from ingesting alcohol. For this reason he determined to distance himself from the victory celebrations of the Australian gamers.

In the meantime, Australian captain Pat Cummins caught the eye of this matter. He instantly signaled his teammates to cease sprinkling champagne in order that Khawaja may very well be part of the celebrations of the workforce’s stupendous victory. He and Marnus Labuschagne then signaled for Usman Khawaja to rejoin the workforce’s celebrations. He known as on Usman Khawaja to affix Steve Smith. After this Usman Khawaja got here on stage and joined the celebration.

This gesture of Pat Cummins was extremely appreciated on social media. Twitter person @irfan_m1 wrote, ‘Effectively completed Pat Cummins. Good. As a result of alcohol, Usman Khawaja needed to run away after attending the celebration. A small however highly effective gesture.

This may be a small gesture however that is what makes Pat Cummins nice. He realized Khawaja needed to dip due to the booze and rectifies it.

@babai1994_ added, ‘Cummins is a gem. Each participant will love a frontrunner who takes care of these small positive factors.’ @SajSadiqCricket wrote, ‘Usman Khawaja needed to miss being a part of the ceremony earlier right now as there was alcohol current however Pat Cummins made certain he was known as and drinks had been saved separate.’