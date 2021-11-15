Senator Patrick J., a Democrat from Vermont and a longtime member of the Chamber. Lehi announced on Monday that he would retire at the end of his term instead of running for re-election in 2022, ending nearly half a century of service in Congress.

Mr. Leahy, who was first elected in 1974 at the age of 34 after working as a lawyer, announced his decision at a press conference in Montpellier, the capital of Vermont.

“It’s time to give the next Vermont a torch,” said Mr. Lehi, 81, said. “It’s time to come home.”

The only senator to serve under President Gerald Ford, Mr. Leah is the first and only registered Democrat to be elected to represent Vermont in the Senate. According to Senate records, Shri. Leah recently became the fourth-longest-serving senator in U.S. history, and by the end of 2022, he will be the third-longest-serving senator.