Pat McAfee Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth

Pat McAfee Net Worth



What is Pat McAfee’s net worth and salary?

Pat McAfee is an American former professional football player, professional wrestler and podcast host who has a net worth of $20 million. Pat played in the NFL from 2009 through 2016. Upon retiring he launched what became an extremely successful podcast.

Pat McAfee was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in May 1987. He was a punter who played at Plum High School. McAfee played college football for West Virginia where he was named a first-team All-American in 2008.

NFL Career

Pat was drafted #222 overall by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2009 NFL Draft. McAfee played his entire NFL career with the Colts from 2009 to 2016. In 2009 he was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team and in 2014 he was a first-team All-Pro. Pat McAfee made the Pro Bowl in 2014 and 2016.

Three knee operations in four seasons forced him to retire from football.

Pat’s popularity in Indianapolis skyrocketed after he was arrested for drunkenly trying to swim across a canal after a late night of partying. Local news pilloried Pat for the stunt, but the coverage turned him into something of a local hero and fan favorite.

NFL Career Earnings

During his career Pat earned a shade over $15 million from salary and bonuses. His biggest contract came in 2014 when he signed a 5-year $14 million deal that came with $5 million in guarantees. He had previously earned around $4.7 million during his first five seasons with the team.

Wrestling

He has also worked as a comedian and pro wrestling analyst. Pat McAfee appeared on the panel at WWE’s NXT TakeOver: New Orleans and NXT TakeOver: Chicago in 2018.

Podcast

For a number of years he had a working relationship with Barstool Sports but left in August 2018 after a disagreement with management over his pay.