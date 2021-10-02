Pat Robertson ends his long run as host of ‘The 700 Club’

Evangelist leader Pat Robertson said Friday he was stepping down after more than 50 years as host of “The 700 Club,” which has spread Christian conservatism to millions of American homes and turned him into a household name.

“It’s been a great run,” Mr. Robertson said on the show, adding that his son, Gordon Robertson, will take over as host.

Mr. Robertson, 91, announced the end of the broadcast on Friday, marking the 60th anniversary of the Christian Broadcasting Network, which Mr. Robertson had started in 1961 at a small station in Portsmouth, VA.

“The 700 Club” grew out of a series of telethons that Mr. Robertson began hosting in 1963 to save the network from financial problems. At the time, Mr Robertson said he was unable to pay for the offices the network had added to the station.