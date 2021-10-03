Patanjali Kanya Gurukul: A student living in Patanjali Gurukulam hostel jumped from the fifth floor, died – a girl committed suicide in Patanjali Gurukul

An MA student at Patanjali Kanya Gurukul in Haridwar ended his life by jumping from the fifth floor. Devagya (24) was a resident of Madhya Pradesh, studying in the hostel of Patanjali Vedic Gurukulam run by Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna. He committed suicide by jumping from the roof of the hostel at 4.30am on Sunday.This case is related to Acharya Gurukulam Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balakrishna. As soon as they got information about the case, senior officials of the district rushed to the spot and sent the body for postmortem and searched the girl’s room. A suicide note was also found in the girl’s room.

Bahadurabad police station Pervez Ali told Navbharat Times Online that a young woman named Devagya committed suicide by jumping from a terrace. The deceased Devagya is a resident of Mandsaur district in Madhya Pradesh. A suicide note was found in the girl’s room. In which spiritual things are written. However, the police are not disclosing anything openly. After all, what kind of things are written in a suicide note in spirituality?