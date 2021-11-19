patel-becomes-6th-oldest-indian-to-debut-rahul-dravid-on-top-martin-guptill-leaves-virat-kohli-behind-to-become-highest-run-scorer-in-t20-cricket – Martin Guptill overtakes Virat Kohli as the king of T20I, Harshal Patel becomes the sixth Indian to make T20 debut at the oldest

Martin Guptill scored 31 runs in the second T20 match against India. He has now overtaken Virat Kohli to become the highest T20 run-scorer in the world. Harshal Patel has also got the Indian cap today.

In the second match of the 3-match T20I series against India, Martin Guptill scored 31 runs in 14 balls giving a thumping start to New Zealand. He became the highest run-scorer in T20 International cricket as soon as he crossed the 10-run mark in this innings. He left behind Virat Kohli and registered this achievement in his name.

On the other hand, today the Indian team came out with a change. Harshal Patel got a chance to debut in international cricket today in place of injured Mohammad Siraj. He also became the sixth oldest player to debut for India in T20 cricket. In this case, the current head coach of India, Rahul Dravid is at the top.

If we talk about the players who have scored the most runs in T20 cricket, then Martin Guptill has now come on top, overtaking Virat Kohli. At the same time, Rohit Sharma, Australia’s Aaron Finch and Ireland’s Paul Stirling are in third, fourth and fifth place respectively.

Martin Guptill also has 161 sixes recorded in T20 cricket. Rohit Sharma has hit 142 sixes in T20 cricket and is second only to Guptill.

Top 5 run scorers in T20 cricket

3248- Martin Guptill

3227- Virat Kohli

3086- Rohit Sharma

2608- Aaron Finch

2570- Paul Stirling

Oldest Indian to debut in T20 cricket

38 years 232 days – Rahul Dravid

33 years 221 days – Sachin Tendulkar

31 years 177 days – Srinath Arvind

31 years 44 days – Stuart Binny

31 years 39 days – Murali Karthik

30 years 361 days – Harshal Patel

Unwanted record registered in Bhuvi’s name

Indian team captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bowl first in the second T20 match being played in Ranchi. Bhuvneshwar Kumar opened the bowling for India and Martin Guptill scored 14 runs on him in the first over itself. These are the most runs given by any Indian bowler in the first over of a T20I in India.