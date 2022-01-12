Paterson, New Jersey School District to Extend Remote Instruction Until Jan. 24 – Gadget Clock
(*24*)The Paterson School District will prolong distant instruction via subsequent week with in-person instruction scheduled to resume Jan. 24.
(*24*)“Primarily based on my persevering with conversations with the Paterson Chief Well being Officer, we have now determined to proceed distant instruction till Monday, January twenty fourth,” stated Superintendent of Colleges Eileen F. Shafer. “It’s our hope that our employees and college students will take this time to get examined, get vaccinated, and proceed taking all the precautions in opposition to the unfold of the COVID-19 virus.”
(*24*)COVID-19 testing can be made out there to each scholar and district worker, in accordance to the district. To make it simpler for fogeys and guardians to carry their youngsters to the testing websites, college students can be dismissed at 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. College students can be dismissed at 1:00 p.m. on Friday.
(*24*)Subsequent week, all employees and college students can be dismissed at 1:45 p.m. from Jan. 18 via Jan. 21. On the districtwide make-up day on Saturday, Jan. 22, college students can be in distant instruction from 8:20 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. utilizing the schedule for Tuesdays.
(*24*)COVID-19 testing will proceed to be supplied this week and can be prolonged via subsequent week on the following dates and occasions:
- Wednesday, Jan. 12 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Thursday, Jan. 13 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Friday, Jan. 14 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Saturday, Jan. 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Monday, Jan. 17 – Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day – District Closed
- Tuesday, Jan. 18 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Wednesday, Jan. 19 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Thursday, Jan. 20 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Friday, Jan. 21 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Saturday, Jan. 22 from 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
(*24*)Testing websites embody:
|Location
|Tackle
|Entrance
|The Central Workplace Constructing
|90 Delaware Ave
|Cafeteria entrance
|Eastside Instructional Campus
|150 Park Ave.
|Door 28
|Edward W. Kilpatrick School
|295 Ellison Avenue
|Principal entrance
|Worldwide Excessive School
|200 Grand Avenue
|Gymnasium vestibule
|John F. Kennedy Instructional Advanced
|61-127 Preakness Ave.
|Auditorium vestibule
|New Roberto Clemente Center School
|482-506 Market Avenue
|Principal Foyer
|Public School No. 2
|22 Passaic Avenue
|Cafeteria
|Public School No. 21
|322 tenth Ave.
|Principal entrance
|Public School No. 25
|287 Trenton Ave.
|Principal entrance
|Public School No. 26
|1 East thirty second Avenue
|Rear exit by the gymnasium
|Public School No. 28
|200 Presidential Blvd.
|Principal Foyer
|Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Instructional Advanced
|851 East twenty eighth Avenue
|Door 33 (alongside 20th Ave.)
