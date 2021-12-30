Paterson police-involved shooting: Armed suspect shot and killed, officials say



PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) — At least one person was killed in a deadly shooting in Paterson Wednesday night.

According to police sources, it was a police-involved shooting that happened just before 9 p.m. on East Main Street.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh tells Eyewitness News at least one person was killed and that the person was armed.

TOP NEWS | Ghislaine Maxwell guilty on 5 of 6 charges in sex trafficking trial

EMBED >More News Videos <iframe loading="lazy" width="476" height="267" src="about:blank" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11403730"></iframe><noscript><iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11403730" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></iframe></noscript> Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite charged with recruiting and grooming teenage girls to be sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein, was found guilty. Sonia Rincon has the latest.

Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office and the Attorney General’s office is investigating.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

———-

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip

Report a correction or typo