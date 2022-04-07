Pathaan Film Shahrukh Khan charges 90 crore John Abraham and Deepika Padukone fees details

Makers pocket heavy

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Pathan will also feature John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. The pockets of the makers are heavy to bring John Abraham, Deepika Padukone and Shahrukh together in the film.

Shahrukh Khan’s fee of 85 crores

With Shahrukh Khan’s fee of 85 crores, the fee for John Abraham’s Pathan is said to be 25 crores and Deepika Padukone’s fee is said to be close to 15 crores. Let us inform that for the shooting of Pathan, many expensive locations of Spain and Dubai have been shot. For this reason, the budget of the film has crossed 200 crores.

pathan biggest event movie

High level action scenes will be Pathan’s USP. There will also be many scenes of bike and car racing between the characters of John Abraham and Shahrukh Khan. Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan will release in theaters on January 25, 2023. Makers will present it as India’s biggest event film.

climax fighting scene

According to the report, 25 minutes of high level action sequence will be seen in the climax between Shahrukh and John’s character. Which has been shot on a large scale. Shah Rukh is playing the role of an intelligence agent named Pathan in the film.