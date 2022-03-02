Pathaan Release date: Shahrukh Khan makes a huge announcement with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham | Pathan Teaser – Shahrukh Khan announces a bang with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Pathan’s release date out

Fighter and clash with Tehran

The special thing is that on January 25, two films were already clashing. Going back and forth.

big budget action movie

This film is being made on a very large scale under the direction of Siddharth Anand. It will be one of Yash Raj’s most expensive films. The film has been shot at different locations in Mumbai, Spain, Dubai.

starcast

After a long time, the pair of Shahrukh-Deepika is going to be seen. At the same time, John Abraham will be seen with him, who will be seen as the main villain in the film. Since a lot of attention is being paid to SRK’s swag, body language and style in Pathan, the makers have given John Abraham a lean look. To make the fight scenes between the two believable, John has reduced his biceps. The makers also want to make John look a little different from the rest of the films.

salman khan cameo

The special thing is that Salman Khan is also going to play a special cameo in the film. He will be seen in his ‘Tiger’ character, whose shooting has also been completed.

Let us tell you, Yash Raj film is making a ‘spy thriller’ universe. Where, War’s Kabir ie Hrithik Roshan, Tiger’s Avinash ie Salman Khan and Pathan’s Shahrukh Khan will be seen together. These three will be separate franchises, but all the three characters will be seen connecting with each other.

