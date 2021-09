Pathan and Tiger 3 to be released in late 2022: Shah Rukh Khan Pathan and Salman Khan Tiger 3: ‘Pathan’ may be released around October Gandhi Jayanti, while ‘Tiger 3’ may be released on Diwali.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday announced the reopening of cinemas in the state. Since then, the release dates of 18 films have been revealed in two days. Let us know that the filmmakers have locked the dates until August 2022. The release dates of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathan’ and Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’ have not been revealed yet. However, both films are expected to be released in late 2022 next year. ‘Pathan’ may be released in October around Gandhi Jayanti, while ‘Tiger 3’ may be released on Diwali.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be seen in ‘Zoya’ in ‘Tiger’ and Zoya in ‘Pathan’. Reports suggest that ‘Tiger 3’ will start from where the story of ‘Pathan’ ends. It is understood that for this reason, Yashraj Films is preparing to release ‘Pathan’ first and ‘Tiger 3’ in a few weeks. Even if all these additions and subtractions are taken into consideration, Diwali is on October 24 next year after Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. This means that both the films will be screened during the festival.



Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Siddharth Anand directed ‘Pathan’ stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Dimple Kapadia. Meanwhile, Manish Sharma directed ‘Tiger 3’ has Katrina Kaif and Imran Hashmi in addition to Salman Khan. Both the films are being made under the banner of Yashraj Films. Yashraj Films on Sunday announced the release dates of ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’, ‘Shamsheera’, ‘Prithviraj’ and ‘Jayeshbai Jordar’.

After a 45-day schedule abroad, Salman Khan has recently returned to Mumbai for his film ‘Tiger 3’. Pictures that went viral on social media show Salman Khan wearing a blue shirt with blue denim and a black T-shirt at the Mumbai airport. In addition, Salman Khan is wearing a black mask with a black hat.