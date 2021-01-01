Pathan climax is the beginning of Tiger 3: Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 story starts from Shahrukh Khan starrer Pathan’s climax scene Learn every important thing related to the movie

Photo from the shooting of ‘Car Chasing Sequence’ Salman Khan’s fan club has shared several pictures from the set of the film on Instagram. The caption of the post says that these pictures of Salman Khan from Russia are in the ‘car chasing sequence’. By the way, Salman is seen in a look with a scene from ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ released in 2012. If you remember, in the first film of the ‘Tiger’ franchise, when Salman and Katrina run away, Salman adopted a similar look at the airport, from passport photos to RAW and ISI.

The third film of the ‘Tiger’ franchise ‘Tiger 3’ is the third film of this franchise. After ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ released in 2012 and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ released in 2017, Salman and Katrina will once again be seen in the roles of ‘Tiger’ and ‘Zoya’. Salman is the raw agent of the film ‘Avinash Rathore’, whose code name is ‘Tiger’. So Katrina is in the role of ISI agent Zoya. Both are husband and wife. READ Also Sony is testing a PlayStation video streaming service in Poland

Manish Sharma is directing ‘Band Baja Barat’ What is special is that ‘Tiger 3’ is being directed by Manish Sharma. He has previously directed ‘Band Baja Barat’, ‘Ladies vs Ricky Behl’, ‘Pure Desi Romance’ and ‘Fan’ of Shah Rukh Khan. The first film of the franchise, ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, was directed by Kabir Khan, while ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Imran Hashmi will be the villain in the film ‘Tiger 3’ is also in the spotlight due to its interesting casting. Imran Hashmi is in the role of a villain in the film. This is interesting, as Imran Hashmi has never been seen in such an incarnation in a film before. Imran Hashmi has built an amazing body to compete with Salman on screen in Lockdown. Not only that, it is said that Rs 10 crore is being spent on the entry scene in Imran Hashmi’s film.

Many dangerous stunt scenes have been added to the film. The ‘Tiger’ franchise is also known for its action sequences. It is said that director Manish Sharma has added many dangerous stunt scenes in ‘Tiger 3’ with this in mind. All these scenes will be filmed in Russia and other countries.

‘Tiger 3’ begins with the ‘Pathan’ climax scene There is another funny thing about ‘Tiger 3’. It has already been revealed that Salman and Katrina will be seen in the role of ‘Tiger and Zoya’ in Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Pathan’. But the funny thing is that where the story of ‘Pathan’ ends, the story of ‘Tiger 3’ will start from there. This means that the climax scene of ‘Pathan’ will be the beginning of ‘Tiger 3’. READ Also Otterbox Mobile Gaming Clip review: half right

After Russia, there will be shooting in Turkey and Austria Salman Khan and Katrina are currently shooting for ‘Tiger 3’ in Russia for a month. After this, Salman will also have to host ‘Bigg Boss 15’. But the film’s international schedule is not over yet. ‘Tiger 3’ will be shot in Turkey and Austria. Producer Aditya Chopra and director Manish Sharma have spared no effort to make the film ‘Large Than Life’.

The duo of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif is all set to hit the screens once again. On Friday, August 20, both the superstars have left for Russia for the shooting of ‘Tiger 3’. Some new pictures have surfaced from the set of the film in Russia, in which Salman Khan’s new look is surprising his fans. Curiosity about the movie (Salman Khan New Look) has increased after seeing Salman with a long beard and long hair. The latest information about the film is that Salman Khan is shooting action scenes in Russia these days. The pictures that have come up are also of these scenes. Moreover, the story of the film (Tiger 3 story linked to Pathan) has a strong connection with Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathan’.