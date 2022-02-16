Pathan: Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham to resume 17 days schedule in Spain | Shahrukh, Deepika and John will leave for Spain for the shooting of Pathan – an important 17-day schedule

Entertainment

12 seconds ago
Yash Raj Films may not have made any announcement about Pathan till now, but the shooting of the film is going on in full swing. Fans are very excited about this film for a long time. According to the latest reports, after stopping the shooting due to the third wave of Kovid, now the shooting of the film is going to start once again. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham are soon going to leave for Spain for the shooting of the film.

It is being told that some important sequences of the film will be shot here, in which there are many romantic scenes and action sequences. The shooting will take place in Spain for 17 days. According to a source close to the film, Pathan’s team will travel to Spain in the first week of March to shoot some important sequences.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, this film is being made on a very large scale. It will be one of Yash Raj’s most expensive films. At the same time, this film is also a discussion about its starcast. After the film ‘Zero’ in the year 2018, Shahrukh is now going to be seen directly in Pathan.

After a long time, the pair of Shahrukh-Deepika is going to be seen. At the same time, John Abraham will be seen with him, who will be seen as the main villain in the film. Since a lot of attention is being paid to SRK’s swag, body language and style in Pathan, the makers have given John Abraham a lean look. To make the fight scenes between the two believable, John has reduced his biceps. The makers also want to make John look a little different from the rest of the films.

Actually, the shooting of the film was to end last year itself. The team was scheduled to leave for Spain in October. But first because of Shahrukh’s son Aryan Khan case and then because of Kovid, the shooting of the film was postponed.

english summary

According to latest reports, Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham to resume 17 days schedule of Pathan in Spain. All set to shoot various important sequences of the movie.

Story first published: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 17:24 [IST]

