Patna Pirates beat Gujarat Giants by one point, Dabang Delhi and U Mumba also registered victories

Professional Kabaddi League 2021-22: The eighth season of Professional Kabaddi League (PKL) is on and the 18th day will witness triple panga. Within the first match, Dabang Delhi defeated UP Yoddha 37-33. Within the second match, U Mumba defeated Telugu Titans 48-38. Within the third match, Gujarat Giants misplaced the match in opposition to Patna Pirates by one level.

After trailing 18-13 within the first half of the fortieth match, Dabang Delhi made a spectacular comeback to beat UP Yoddha 37-33. Naveen Kumar took solely 3 factors within the first half however within the second half with 15 factors he grew to become a brilliant raider with a complete of 18 factors. Pradeep Narwal missed out on finishing his Tremendous-10.

U Mumba beat Telugu Titans 48-38 in at the moment’s second match, due to a scintillating 13 factors from Abhishek Singh. Aside from Abhishek, raider Ajit 8 and defender Rinku 7 factors to his identify. Raider Rakesh Gaur took the utmost 7 factors for Titans.

In at the moment’s third match, Gujarat Giants suffered an in depth defeat in opposition to Patna Pirates. Patna gained this match by 27-26. Raider Prashant Kumar took the utmost 8 factors for Patna. With this, Patna registered its fifth victory within the seventh match.

Within the factors desk, Dabang Delhi has now come on high with 31 factors. Patna Pirates has reached the second place with 29 factors. Aside from this, U Mumba has moved to the fourth place with 25 factors after profitable at the moment. Aside from this, Gujarat Giants ninth, UP Yoddha tenth and Telugu Titans are current in twelfth ie final place.