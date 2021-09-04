Patna University Admission Update: Get ready for Patna University Admission Key Car Preparation Quality List Will Be Bad Your Process: Prepare for Patna University Admission, Quality List will be announced today

Highlights Admission schedule for degree courses at Patna University announced

The merit list will be announced today, after which students will choose the college and subject

From 14th to 18th September you will have to verify your original documents.

The helpline numbers for admission related information are- 7068406005/7800006827

Patna

A complete schedule has been issued for the youngsters preparing for graduation from Patna University for admission in various colleges. For those who have applied for admission in the current academic session (2021-22), the process will be taken forward by announcing the merit list of Patna University today. At present, more than 21,000 boys and girls have applied for admission in the university.

The rank can be viewed on the website of Patna University (PU)

The merit list of applicants from various colleges of Patna University will be released by Vice Chancellor Girish Kumar Chaudhary and Pro-VC Ajay Kumar Singh on Saturday at 4 pm. Students who apply can then check their rank in the merit list with the help of ID number and password on the university website.

This is the process of admission after the quality list

PU Student Welfare Dean Anil Kumar said that students appearing in the merit list between September 5 and 12 will be able to give information about their preferred college and subject. Each applicant has to be given at least 20 options of subject and organization. If there is any improvement in the choice of subject or college, it can be done till 12th September. Anil Kumar said that the subject of honor and organization of the applicants will be made available on the PU website on September 13.

Counseling from 14 to 18 September, applicants are required to report

After that, students can download their temporary admission slip after paying the admission fee online. They will then have to report to the counseling center with a temporary admission slip. From 14th to 18th September you will have to verify your original documents. If the applicant does not complain to the counseling center, he will lose his claim for admission. Not only this, if his documents are not found to be genuine within the stipulated time, they may be affected.

Find out the details of which college has how many seats

For any information regarding admission, applicants can contact the PU officer on the helpline number 7068406005/7800006827 between 10 am and 6 pm. With the exception of Patna Women’s College, all the colleges in Pune have 3,500 seats in Arts, Science and Commerce. There are 1,650 seats in Arts stream, out of which Patna College and BN College have 600 seats and Magadha Women’s College has 450 seats. There are a total of 650 seats in the commercial stream, out of which 400 are in forest schools and 250 seats are in Magadha Women’s College under the self-financing scheme. In addition, there are 1,206 seats in the science branch. There are 600 in Patna Science College, 350 in BN College and 256 in Magadha Women’s College.