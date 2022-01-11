Patna video viral in which policeman misbehaves woman when she asks for receiving of complaint

It may be seen in the video that the inspector is speaking about escaping the woman from there, which she is opposing. The woman says that this isn’t the way in which to speak.

In Bihar, a case of misbehavior by the police has come to the fore. The matter is being instructed of Patna’s Secretariat police station, the place a video of the inspector being abusive with a woman has come to the fore. Within the video, Inspector Chandrashekhar Prasad is seen behaving abusively with the woman. The woman had reached the police station along with her complaint and when she requested for receiving the FIR, the inspector mentioned, “I cannot obtain, name your father.”

Really, a woman working as an assistant in the secretariat had reached the police station along with her complaint. The woman’s cell phone was snatched by the bike-borne miscreants close to Saptmurti, simply in entrance of the Secretariat police station. After complaining about it, she reached the police station and requested for receipt of FIR, then the inspector acquired livid. Throughout this, the woman made a video of the inspector being abusive.

It may be seen in the video that the inspector is asking the woman to run away, which she is opposing. The woman says that this isn’t the way in which to speak. On this, the inspectors get much more offended and begin escaping the woman from there. He says, “Name your father.” The woman opposes the inspector and says that it’s her proper to register a complaint and get the receipt.

However the inspector isn’t able to take heed to the woman and is repeatedly speaking about escaping the woman from there and is seen threatening the woman. The video of this incident is now going viral on social media. After the video surfaced, customers are giving differing kinds of reactions on social media.

Customers gave sharp reactions: A consumer (@KundanKumarRagh) reacted to the incident of a woman being abusive by the inspector and mentioned, “No police officer can behave like this in any method. Such law enforcement officials must study decency and on the similar time take motion.”