Patralekha became the bride of Rajkummar Rao wearing Sabyasachi’s red pair, dressed like Deepika Padukone; just see the difference

For a long time, the news of the marriage of Rajkumar and Patralekha was coming to the fore. On November 13, Patralekha and Rajkumar Rao got engaged, many beautiful pictures of which surfaced on social media.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha tied the knot on 15 November 2021. The two dated each other for 11 years after which Rajkumar and Patralekha got married in Chandigarh with pomp. For a long time the news of their marriage was coming out. On November 13, Patralekha and Rajkumar Rao got engaged, many beautiful pictures of which surfaced on social media.

After this, Rajkumar and Patralekha got married in Chandigarh’s very famous and luxurious resort ‘The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort’. At his wedding, Rajkummar Rao wore an off-white sherwani and pink stole and wore a red turban. Patralekha wore a red Sabyasachi saree. Sabyasachi Mukherjee congratulated the couple by posting a picture of Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha from his official Instagram. Also told that Patralekha wore 22k gold accessories and uncut diamond, pearl and emerald with Bengali saree and trending bridal dupatta.

Fans are seen looking at Patralekha’s picture and saying that Patralekha looks very beautiful, just like Deepika Padukone. Most of the people’s eyes went to Patralekha’s dupatta in which Blessings were written like Deepika’s. It is to be known that during the marriage with Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone also wore a red dupatta in which ‘Saubhagyavati Bhava:’ was written.

There was a difference in the design and embroidery in the dupatta of Deepika and Patralekha. Where Deepika’s dupatta had ‘Aashirvaad’ written in Hindi on the boundary. This is written in Bengali in Patralekha’s dupatta.

Let us tell, Rajkummar Rao took blessings from the fans by sharing the picture of his and wife Patralekha from his Instagram. Rajkumar shared pictures of the wedding couple with Patralekha in which he wrote in the caption – ‘Finally after 11 years of love filled with romance, love, friendship and fun everything and today I am married to all of them. My soulmate, my best friend, my family. There is no greater happiness for me than to be called your husband. From today onwards and beyond.’

Actress Patralekha also shared the news of her marriage with fans through her Insta account. The actress wrote – Today I am married to all these – my boyfriend, partner in crime, my family, my soulmate. My best friend for 11 years. There is no greater happiness than that I should be called your wife. Forever from today.’