Patralekhaa in red saree with husband Rajkummar Rao first appearance at Mumbai Airport after wedding WATCH photos | Patralekha-Rajkumar Rao appeared for the first time after marriage, actress blushed when paparazzi said ‘Bhabhiji’

Recently, Bollywood’s Newton Rajkumar Rao married girlfriend Patralekha in Chandigarh. Filmmaker Farah Khan also reached the wedding of Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha, who also tied Sehra to her favorite star Rajkumar Rao. Now Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha have returned to Mumbai after completing the wedding rituals. On Wednesday night, Rajkummar Rao was spotted with wife Patralekha for the first time after marriage.

Beautiful pictures of Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha were seen at the Mumbai airport. While Patralekha was seen in a red dress after marriage, Rajkumar Rao carried a white outfit. Both of them were seen giving romantic poses with eyes in each other’s eyes.

When the paparazzi and media persons called Patralekha as sister-in-law, the couple started smiling. At the airport, Rajkumar Rao gave romantic poses in Patralekha’s eyes. These beautiful pictures of both are getting a great response on social media.

At present, Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha have returned to Mumbai instead of going on honeymoon. Rajkummar Rao is very busy due to his upcoming films and in this regard he has returned to work without going on a honeymoon.

Recently, the release date of Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming film Badhaai Do was pushed. Now Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s upcoming film Badhaai 2 will release in February 2022. Earlier, the film Hum Do Hamare Do was released on Rajkumar Rao’s OTT.

