Patricia Kennealy-Morrison, Rock Journalist, Dies at 75

Patricia Kennealy-Morrison, who wrote about rock as music journalists were just starting to take it seriously, and through her work met Doors frontman Jim Morrison, whom she said she had in some way. so a marriage, died on July 23. She was 75 years old.

Her death was announced on the Facebook page of Lizard Queen Press, a publishing house she founded and which has published her latest books. The announcement did not give a cause or indicate where she died.

In the late 1960s, originally under the name Patricia Kennely (she later changed the spelling of her last name and in 1979 added “Morrison”), she was editor and then editor. from Jazz & Pop, a well-regarded little magazine. . She interviewed Morrison in 1969, and when they shook hands there was “a visible rain of bright blue sparks flying in all directions,” she wrote in a 1992 memoir, “Strange Days: My Life. With and Without Jim Morrison “. They quickly fell in love.

Mrs. Kennealy-Morrison practiced Celtic paganism; on her Facebook page, she described herself as “Author, ex-rock critic, Dame Templar, Celtic witch, ex-go-go dancer, Lizard Queen. Not in that order. (“Lizard Queen” was a reference to a line from a poem by Jim Morrison, in which he wrote: “I am the King of the Lizards.”) In 1970, she and Morrison exchanged vows at a ” wedding ceremony “which involved drops on their own. some blood.