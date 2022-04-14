Sports

Patrick Beverley blasts Clippers: ‘Take they a– home’

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Patrick Beverley blasts Clippers: ‘Take they a– home’
Written by admin
Patrick Beverley blasts Clippers: ‘Take they a– home’

Patrick Beverley blasts Clippers: ‘Take they a– home’

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Patrick Beverly was sent from Los Angeles this past season after four seasons with the Clippers, and apparently, he took that individual.

Beverly now plays for the Timberwolves who fought the Clippers in last night’s play-in tournament where Minnesota will win 109-104 at home.

Beverly sniffed the post-game mic to let his former team hear it.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverly, 22, looks at his hand after a foul call against the Los Angeles Clippers in the first quarter during an NBA basketball game on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in Minneapolis.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverly, 22, looks at his hand after a foul call against the Los Angeles Clippers in the first quarter during an NBA basketball game on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in Minneapolis.
(AP Photo / Andy Clayton-King)

“Take them home – a long flight to LA. It’s deep for me. I’ve given my blood, sweat, tears to that company. That’s the name to be written. In and they defeated a– no other feeling, “Beverly said.

The 33-year-old guard threw himself into a decent night between seven points, 11 rebounds, a block and a steal, but naturally his words came after a heavy lifting by most of his teammates.

This is why Patrick Beverly drew a response from Russell Westbrook of the Lakers a few years ago that Beverly was “moving” us and simply “running”. He wasn’t right because Beverly influenced the game, but his game doesn’t back up his personality.

Sacramento Kings guard D'Aron Fox, left, watches Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverly, 22, in the second half of an NBA basketball game on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, in Sacramento, California. The Timberwolves won 134-114.

Sacramento Kings guard D’Aron Fox, left, watches Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverly, 22, in the second half of an NBA basketball game on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, in Sacramento, California. The Timberwolves won 134-114.
(AP Photo / Randall Benton)

READ Also  Luka Doncic injury puts playoff status in doubt as Mavericks top Spurs

We see a player talk like Gary Payton. And you know, Anthony Edwards, a 20-year-old man, got down 30 points and showed more restraint after the game and was really shocked when you talked.

Sending player packing to another organization does not always have to be taken personally. Sometimes it’s just business.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverly (22) celebrates a basket against the New Orleans Pelicans in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in Minneapolis.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverly (22) celebrates a basket against the New Orleans Pelicans in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in Minneapolis.
(AP Photo / Andy Clayton-King)

And before I let anyone go, the NBA on TNT had a lot of fun celebrating T-Wolves after winning this game.

#Patrick #Beverley #blasts #Clippers #home

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment