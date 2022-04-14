Patrick Beverley blasts Clippers: ‘Take they a– home’



Patrick Beverly was sent from Los Angeles this past season after four seasons with the Clippers, and apparently, he took that individual.

Beverly now plays for the Timberwolves who fought the Clippers in last night’s play-in tournament where Minnesota will win 109-104 at home.

Beverly sniffed the post-game mic to let his former team hear it.

“Take them home – a long flight to LA. It’s deep for me. I’ve given my blood, sweat, tears to that company. That’s the name to be written. In and they defeated a– no other feeling, “Beverly said.

The 33-year-old guard threw himself into a decent night between seven points, 11 rebounds, a block and a steal, but naturally his words came after a heavy lifting by most of his teammates.

This is why Patrick Beverly drew a response from Russell Westbrook of the Lakers a few years ago that Beverly was “moving” us and simply “running”. He wasn’t right because Beverly influenced the game, but his game doesn’t back up his personality.

We see a player talk like Gary Payton. And you know, Anthony Edwards, a 20-year-old man, got down 30 points and showed more restraint after the game and was really shocked when you talked.

Sending player packing to another organization does not always have to be taken personally. Sometimes it’s just business.

