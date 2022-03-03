Patrick Ewing gets statement of support from Georgetown AD



Georgetown men’s basketball coach Patrick Ewing received a public show from Athletic Director Lee Reid on Wednesday, hours before the team tried to end its school-record 18-game losing streak.

After acknowledging the “disappointment of a tough season,” Reed said in a statement: “In this growing landscape of college athletics, we are committed to Coaching Ewing, and we are working with him to evaluate every aspect of men’s basketball. We need to make the necessary changes. “

Ewing Hall is a former Hoyas star center whose first term as head coach at any level included only one NCAA tournament appearance and a wave of player transfers in five most failed seasons.

Georgetown had a 6-22 record, including 0-17 in conference play, when they went to Wednesday night’s Big East game at Seton Hall. This is followed by another regular-season game, Saturday at Xavier.

The school’s record for the highest rate in men’s basketball in a season is 23, set in 1972 – before John Thompson Jr. became head coach of Georgetown and began a term that included the 1984 NCAA Championship and two more Final Four appearances with Ewing Manning. Paint

Georgetown has already broken the school mark of 15 Big East losses; The worst winless seasons in conference history were 0-18, Miami did in 1994 and Dipple in 2009.

Overall, 68-81 under Hoyas Ewing, just over a season.500: They went 19-14 in 2018-19, when they were invited to NIT and lost their opener to Harvard.

Undoubtedly – and some may just say the truth – the highlight of Ewing’s tenure was an amazing, 9-12 record and four wins in four days of winning the Big East Tournament after entering No. 8. Seeds in 2021. As both a player and a coach, he is the first person to win the event.

The conference tournament title Hoyas provided their solo trip to the NCAAs under their Ewing, but it ended quickly in Colorado with a 96-73 rate in the first round.

“In addition to Coach Ewing’s dedication, his success at last year’s Big East tournament is proof of his leadership,” Reid said. “It gives us confidence that he can push our program forward.”

After losing 86-77 to Yukon in Georgetown’s home final last Sunday, Ewing was asked about his job status.

“Of course I want to come back here,” Ewing said. “But in this position and in this job, whatever happens will happen. I hope I will come back and do something that I like in a place that I like and bring us back to be the king of the mountains.”