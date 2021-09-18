Patrick Kentley wins FedEx Cup
ATLANTA – Looking off to a good start, Patrick Kentley proved undefeated in the season-ending Tour Championship.
Cantley started the week at 10 under par and moved to 21 under, never going past 72 holes, defeating Spain’s Jon Rahm, world No. 1, in the Tour Championship at the FedEx Cup at East Lake Golf Club. Defeated by one stroke to win. Cantley and Rahm dueled over the last three days, as Rahm came away from his opening four-shot deficit, but could never draw even with Cantley.
Rahm equalized after missing an 11-foot putt for a birdie on the 17th hole and Cantley saved the bogey from 6 feet. With $15 million and the FedEx Cup on the line, both players aimed the flag at the par-5 18th hole.
Rahm’s approach from 238 yards missed within an inch of the flagstick and rolled just over the apron 18 feet before the hole.
Cantley stepped up and delivered a 6-iron from 218 yards that was 11 feet shorter than the hole—the closest Eagle chance of the day. When Rahm’s eagle chip effort went past the cup, Cantley needed to lower it by 6 inches to make a birdie and ensure his win.
“It was the longest lead I’ve ever had, but I just tried to stay in the present, day in and day out, and I did an amazing job this week because I made some mistakes over the past few days that I didn’t.” I usually make it and I was able to really center myself and hit a lot of good shots when needed,” Cantley said.
“It’s such a great honor because it’s been a whole year and I played so consistently throughout the year and the last few weeks were on fire.”
In the 18 events that Cantley and Rahm both played in this season, Rahm finished ahead of Cantley in 14 strokes, including this week. But Rahm’s 14-under effort on the course was not enough to recover from the four-shot Kushan Cantley, which started on Thursday. Rahm and third-place finisher Kevin Na shared the lowest aggregate score, but neither of them was close enough to fully field Cantley. Justin Thomas finished fourth.
Cantley opened two ups on Rahm on Sunday and quickly extended his lead to three with a birdie on the second hole. But his advantage was a thin stroke as the players turned after Cantley bogged down the par-3 ninth hole.
Kentley had a great opportunity to go up two on the 13th, but his 4-foot birdie putt made a 90-degree turn around the lip and was out. It was a surprise omission from Cantley, who set a PGA Tour record (14.68) for receiving the putt at the BMW Championship in Maryland last week.
That hiccup didn’t last long, as he put on 15, 16 and 17 for par, birdies and bogeys of 4, 6 and 6 feet, extending his one-shot lead to the par-5 18th tee.
“We took ourselves off the field and it was like playing a one-on-one game,” Cantley said.
Cantley has finally revealed to be the force he seemed destined to become on tour. As a freshman at UCLA a decade ago, Cantley climbed to the top of the amateur and collegiate ranks, winning four tournaments and winning all the prestige awards. 1 amateur in the world for 54 consecutive weeks and a record 55 overall – a standard that was broken by Rahm in 2016 – before skipping his final two years of college eligibility and turning professional immediately in 2012. Silver medal claim for the lesser amateur in the Masters.
It seemed a prudent move to consider his first four tours as an amateur Cantley was no worse than 24th, which included a tie for 21st at the 2011 US Open, and the lowest score on the PGA Tour. when he scored 60 runs. In the Travelers Championship.
Cantley could not be missed.
But neither golf nor life is that easy. A combination of physical and emotional traumas shaped Cantley’s early development. A stress fracture in his lower back derailed his transition almost from the start and stunted his progress for four years, two of them (2015 and 2016) completely out of commission. During that period, his best friend and caddy, Chris Roth, died in his arms after a hit-and-run while crossing the street in Newport Beach, Calif., in 2016.
“I think as hard as the times were, they made me who I am,” Cantley said. “I am a better person because of it and I thank all the people who really helped me get through that time and took me to the other side of it.”
Since returning to the competition in 2017 and reclaiming his card, Cantley has been a steady presence. He won his first PGA Tour event in late 2017 in Las Vegas and has never been out of the world top 50 since then. He has been in the top 10 consistently prior to his playoff win over Bryson DeChambeau in the BMW Championship last week, raising him to a career-best No.
At the other end of the field, Joaquin Niemann played alone after Brooks Koepka withdrew from mid-round on Saturday with an injury. Neiman decided to try to break Na’s record of playing 18 holes in 1 hour 59 minutes during a Tour Championship at East Lake. Running with his caddy, Neiman shoots 72 inches 1:54 and ranked 29th.
“When I was a kid I used to run a lot in high school and love track and field and stuff, but now I hate it,” he said. “I don’t like running. I just did it for fun and it was a lot of fun.”
