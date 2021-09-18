Patrick #Kentley #wins #FedEx #Cup

Kentley had a great opportunity to go up two on the 13th, but his 4-foot birdie putt made a 90-degree turn around the lip and was out. It was a surprise omission from Cantley, who set a PGA Tour record (14.68) for receiving the putt at the BMW Championship in Maryland last week.

That hiccup didn’t last long, as he put on 15, 16 and 17 for par, birdies and bogeys of 4, 6 and 6 feet, extending his one-shot lead to the par-5 18th tee.

“We took ourselves off the field and it was like playing a one-on-one game,” Cantley said.

Cantley has finally revealed to be the force he seemed destined to become on tour. As a freshman at UCLA a decade ago, Cantley climbed to the top of the amateur and collegiate ranks, winning four tournaments and winning all the prestige awards. 1 amateur in the world for 54 consecutive weeks and a record 55 overall – a standard that was broken by Rahm in 2016 – before skipping his final two years of college eligibility and turning professional immediately in 2012. Silver medal claim for the lesser amateur in the Masters.

It seemed a prudent move to consider his first four tours as an amateur Cantley was no worse than 24th, which included a tie for 21st at the 2011 US Open, and the lowest score on the PGA Tour. when he scored 60 runs. In the Travelers Championship.

Cantley could not be missed.

But neither golf nor life is that easy. A combination of physical and emotional traumas shaped Cantley’s early development. A stress fracture in his lower back derailed his transition almost from the start and stunted his progress for four years, two of them (2015 and 2016) completely out of commission. During that period, his best friend and caddy, Chris Roth, died in his arms after a hit-and-run while crossing the street in Newport Beach, Calif., in 2016.