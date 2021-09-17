Patrick Reed struggles in Tour Championship
ATLANTA — Basically, Patrick Reed drove 15 hours from Texas to Georgia in the back of a van to chase down the FedEx Cup title on Tuesday and the biggest potential stake of $46 million in the season-ending Tour championship offered.
The truth about Reid’s presence at East Lake Golf Club is far simpler.
Two weeks ago Reid had emerged from “a dark spot” and “struggling for my life” after nearly a week in a Houston ICU bed with bilateral pneumonia. He came to the East Lake Golf Club to add points to his FedEx Cup total in the Tour Championship and proved to US Ryder Cup captain Steve Stryker that he was one of six captains for the match starting September 24. Healthy enough to choose from. Whistle Strait in Wisconsin. When asked if he would be in Atlanta if it wasn’t a Ryder Cup year, Reid answered briefly: “No.”
Reid watches the striker on Wednesday as he completes his first nine holes of golf since the final round of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis on August 8.
“He came to me when I was nine and I hit a hybrid to eight feet and I made the putt for him,” Reid said in the first round of the Tour the next day after posting a scratching two-over-par 72 said. Championship. “So you know, honestly, the biggest thing, talking with streaks and stuff, is just to make sure I’m healthy and I think the biggest thing for me this week is what I’m doing.” I am kind
“And I know my game from the Ryder Cup will be where it needs to be, as long as I feel my health is where it needs to be and as long as I feel like I can last through a round of golf. “
Playing in the fourth consecutive Ryder Cup was the least concern in the past two weeks. Reid abruptly withdrew from Northern Trust ahead of the first round of the first FedEx Cup playoff event on August 19, citing an ankle injury. But he returned home to Houston and was immediately hospitalized. He said the pneumonia hit him “like a brick” in both lungs.
“All of a sudden I went from feeling well to literally feeling like I couldn’t breathe and was almost drowning in air,” he said. “It hit me so fast and it was so brutal.”
Reid initially told Golf Channel that he had COVID-19, but later retracted it in a vague statement on Twitter: “My primary diagnosis was bilateral pneumonia. I was vaccinated for COVID-19, so I’m not sure if I had the delta version, but I’m happy to be here. He said on Thursday that the hospital did not test him until he got a negative test result before he was checked out last week.
“Their main priority was to make sure we fought this pneumonia in both lungs because of how deadly it can be,” he said.
Reed explained, “The first few days they were sitting there and telling me to make sure you text your family a little bit, talk to your family, because you don’t know.” “I mean, it’s not good. We’re not in a good position right now.
“How are the hospitals these days because of Covid and whatever is going on, no matter what is happening. They won’t allow people there, so there’s only you. So, I am sitting there and for the first two days it was going through my mind that I would not be able to say goodbye to my kids. I won’t be able to tell them that I love them. I won’t be able to tell my wife that I love and hug her. “
Despite not playing in either of the first two PGA Tour playoff events, Reid qualified for the last of 30 places in the Tour Championship this week when KH Lee hit the last hole in the BMW Championship. This gave him one last audition before the US Ryder Cup roster was finalized on Wednesday.
Normally Reed would be considered a likely pick. However, their health as well as bitterness about the pair after the 2018 incident in France has cast doubt on their prospects.
The strikers are expected to pick Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth and Harris English. Reid is primarily considering the remaining two positions along with Daniel Berger, Webb Simpson, Scotty Scheffler and Sam Burns.
Reid clearly wasn’t in full force playing his first full round in almost a month. He hit 10 of the 14 fairways from the tee but missed 12 greens in regulation on Thursday. He was a bit more consistent on Friday, but followed an opening bogey with 15 consecutive pars before ending with two birdies to shoot an under-par 69, the equivalent of an over in a 30-player field 26. Ranked th.
“The good thing is that my short game didn’t leave me,” he said.
But Reid believes he may be ready when the Ryder Cup starts in three weeks.
“It’s like swinging a golf club on my third day, so there’s going to be rust, there’s going to be things that you obviously don’t want to do on the golf course,” Reid said. “But the great thing is that I felt like I could play now, I feel like I can do what I have to do. I feel like now it involves a few reps and just get the energy level and strength back.” Which takes a while.”
