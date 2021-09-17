Patrick Reed struggles in Tour Championship

ATLANTA — Basically, Patrick Reed drove 15 hours from Texas to Georgia in the back of a van to chase down the FedEx Cup title on Tuesday and the biggest potential stake of $46 million in the season-ending Tour championship offered.

The truth about Reid’s presence at East Lake Golf Club is far simpler.

Two weeks ago Reid had emerged from “a dark spot” and “struggling for my life” after nearly a week in a Houston ICU bed with bilateral pneumonia. He came to the East Lake Golf Club to add points to his FedEx Cup total in the Tour Championship and proved to US Ryder Cup captain Steve Stryker that he was one of six captains for the match starting September 24. Healthy enough to choose from. Whistle Strait in Wisconsin. When asked if he would be in Atlanta if it wasn’t a Ryder Cup year, Reid answered briefly: “No.”

Reid watches the striker on Wednesday as he completes his first nine holes of golf since the final round of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis on August 8.

“He came to me when I was nine and I hit a hybrid to eight feet and I made the putt for him,” Reid said in the first round of the Tour the next day after posting a scratching two-over-par 72 said. Championship. “So you know, honestly, the biggest thing, talking with streaks and stuff, is just to make sure I’m healthy and I think the biggest thing for me this week is what I’m doing.” I am kind