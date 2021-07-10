Patrika Explainer: Why Are There No Symptoms Seen In All Covid-19 Infected People? – Patrika Explainer: Why are there no symptoms seen in all corona infected people?

London. The whole world is battling the corona epidemic and to deal with this crisis, a massive vaccination campaign is being carried forward at a rapid pace. But the process of new variants of corona coming out and people getting infected continues, which is very worrying.

At the same time, millions of such cases have been reported around the world, in which the patient does not show any symptoms of corona but is infected with Kovid-19. In such a situation, this important question arises that why are so many people getting sick from corona without showing any symptoms? This question has also surprised scientists around the world.

To find the answer to this question, scientists have done many researches and are now studying the human genome in depth. The human genome is being studied in depth by the global initiative with more than 3,000 researchers from 25 countries, the research paper published in the journal Nature on Thursday reported.

Researchers have reported that there are 13 locations in the genome that are strongly associated with susceptibility to the virus or severe cases. Many of the 13 important genetic locations identified in the research were previously associated with other diseases, including lung cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Study started from March 2020

Scientists started the study in March last year to know about the rapidly spreading corona. Scientists wanted to know how the virus spreads. This resulted in the largest genome-wide association study ever conducted, in which researchers studied the genetic material of nearly 50,000 infected people and two million uninfected people. The scientists’ goal was to identify which bits of human DNA belonged to people who became very ill with the virus.

Mark Daly, a co-author of the study and director of the Finland Institute of Molecular Medicine at the University of Helsinki, and a geneticist at Harvard University, said the results could now help pinpoint some biological markers that can be used to re-use existing drugs or drugs. can be done.

The Nature report summarizes information from 46 studies and three meta-analyses examining the role of human genetics in the severity of SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19. The results of such genetic studies can go a long way in providing a starting point for drug manufacturers to develop new treatments in addition to identifying potential treatments already on the market.

TYK2 gene

Researchers found that a human gene that appears to be strongly associated with disease severity with COVID-19. That gene is known as TYK2. This gene helps control the pathways that send immune signals and inflammatory signals to the body in healthy people.

Previously, researchers found a variant of the TYK2 gene associated with COVID-19 was associated with a reduced risk for autoimmune diseases but an increased risk of TB (tuberculosis). The study also identified another gene, FOXP4, which has been linked to lung cancer. The FOXP4 variant enhances the independence of that gene, suggesting that inhibiting the gene may be a strategy for treating COVID.

The genetic locations the researchers have identified do not have a link that clearly explains its association with COVID. Unraveling all the complexities between the virus and human DNA will still require more study.