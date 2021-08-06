Paul Cotton, Mainstay of the Country-Rock Band Poco, Dies at 78

Paul Cotton, lead guitarist and frequent singer and songwriter for country-rock group Poco, died July 31 near his summer home in Eugene, Oregon. He was 78 years old.

His wife, Caroline Ford Cotton, said he died suddenly but did not cite any cause. His death came less than four months after that of Rusty Young, Poco’s longtime guitarist.

Mr. Cotton joined Poco, replacing founding member Jim Messina in 1970, just in time to appear on the group’s third studio album, “From the Inside” (1971). Produced by Steve Cropper, guitarist of the Memphis R&B combo Booker T. & the MGs, the project marked a new artistic direction for the band, perhaps nowhere as much as on the three songs written by Mr. Cotton.

More rooted in rock and soul than country and bluegrass which had until then been the band’s main influences, Mr. Cotton’s muscular guitar work and dark baritone voice on songs like the ballad “Bad Weather “greatly expanded the emotion and style of Poco. palette.