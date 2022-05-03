Paul Goldschmidt homers, Steven Matz sharp as Cardinals edge Royals



Taking a day off from Paul Goldsmith’s list of favorite things isn’t too much, but St. Louis First Baseman knows it can help.

Goldsmith hit early home runs and Steven Matz and Cardinal Bullpen won 1-0 against the Kansas City Royals on Monday.

Goldsmith, who missed the first day of the season on Sunday, was linked with a one-out in the first inning against Jack Greink.

“It’s nice to relax and freshen up today,” Goldsmidd said. “It’s a long-term advantage. We’re in the mid-20’s and 30’s out of 31 in a row, so it was a great time for that.”

“Off days are important but as a competitor, you want to continue. Early in my career, I struggled more with the manager. It’s a long season. I want to stay fresh and play well,” he said.

It was Homer’s 71st career homer in Goldsmith’s first innings and he is third among active players. Teammate Albert Pujols is in first place with 154.

“It was a bad pitch for him,” Greenk said.

The Royals dropped their fourth overall draw overall, and on August 7, 2017, they dropped 21 of their last 28 to St. Louis. The game had a makeup due to the April 13 rain – the I-70 Interleague series continues Tuesday and Wednesday in Kansas City.

The Royals closed for the third time this season and it was their second 1-0 loss.

“It’s a shame to lose such a great start and not give him any support,” said Kansas City manager Mike Matheny. “It was really a pitch. We say a lot but he performed the pitches all day. A slider didn’t do what he wanted to do. It doesn’t often beat you on a pitch but he did it to the wrong hitter.”

Matz (3-1) has spread four hits, including a pair of doubles, in six innings. He didn’t walk either, hitting one bat and hitting four outs.

Matz allowed five runs across 14 2/3 innings in his previous three starts, after giving up seven wickets in his cardinal debut on 10 April.

“I felt really good,” Matz said. “I didn’t work there. I just kept my belongings and kept my rhythm.”

St. Louis reliever Cody Whitley, Nick Whitgren and Giovanni Gallegos were equally sharp, each pitching an innings on a combined five-hitter. Gallegos dropped a two-out single in the ninth but picked up his fifth save on six chances.

This was the fourth shutout this season for the Cardinals.

Greenke (0-2) has three hits in six innings. The 18-year-old veteran made the 493rd start of his career and never walked out with a single strikeout.

“My last start was my best,” Greenk said. “I hope to get a little crisper.”

Two of the Royals’ five hits were by Carlos Santana. The Cardinals have managed just four hits.

LUMBER SLUMBER

Half of the 18 players who have received at-bats in his game – no – now have a batting average of .196 or less this season.

Major League Baseball Heaters ended April with a .231 batting average, a record low of .237 at speed when Cardinal Great Bob Gibson and other pitchers dominated in 1968.

Protective gems

Royals CF Michael Taylor snatched a home run from Andrew Nizar in fifth place when he grabbed the ball over a wall in the right center and pulled it back, drawing applause from the crowd. “It’s one of the best catches I’ve ever seen,” said Matheny. … Sixth, Gold Glove snatched a line drive from LF Tyler O’Neill Pigeon and Royals’ White Maryfield just before hitting the grass.

The roster goes on

Royals: RHP Matt Peacock and INF Emanuel Rivera were selected in the triple Omaha. CMJ Melendez has been recalled from Omaha. Last season, Melendez led the minors with 41 home runs.

Cardinals: LHP Packy Nutton was given a substitute in Memphis in Triple. Rocky appeared in a game after his withdrawal on April 22nd. RHP Aaron Brooks was nominated for appointment. He appeared in five games, a total of 9 1/3 innings in relief.

Instructor’s room

Royals: Cam Gallagher (left hamstring strain) has been placed in the 10-day IL. Gallagher suffered an injury after being singled out in the third inning in Sunday’s game against the Yankees. The Royals had to pinch-run for him. An MRI showed a grade 2 hamstring strain. He will be out of the field indefinitely.

Cardinal: INF did not play Tommy Edman (aggravated hip flexor). He left Sunday’s game against Arizona in the seventh inning. He said after Sunday’s game that neither he nor the medical staff at St. Louis believed the injury was serious. … RHP Drew VerHagen (right hip) is scheduled for a rehabilitation assignment Tuesday in Memphis in Triple.

Coming next

Royals: RHP Brad Keller (0-2, 2.19) did not factor in Kansas City’s 5-2 win in 10 innings last Thursday in Chicago, where he did not allow a run and walk in three hits in seven innings. He has lost four straight starts to the Cardinals.

Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (2-1, 2.75) has won her second in a row at the very beginning. In his last outing against Arizona, he took a no-hit bid in the sixth inning. … The Cardinals have won all four games Hudson has made in his career against Kansas City.