Paul O’Neill honored 21 to join Ruth’s 3, Gehrig’s 4, Yogi’s 8



Trading in New York by Cincinnati in November 1992, Paul O’Neill moved to Monument Park at the old Yankee Stadium.

“The first thing you see is for Baby Ruth, and then you see Lou Gehrig,” O’Neill recalls, “and then all of a sudden you graduate to the people you’ve met, Yogi Berra and Mickey Mantle, and these are iconic.” Name. “

On August 21, O’Neill will be joined by the Greats of the 21st Bronx, the 23rd player or manager whose number has been retired by the Yankees.

“Just to have it, your numbers have matched some of the greats who have ever played the game,” he said Wednesday. “It’s the highest honor I think baseball has ever given me.”

O’Neill says he smiles proudly whenever he sees a fan with his number 21 jersey at the ballpark.

O’Neill, the four-time World Series champion for the Yankees, was nicknamed “The Warrior” by the late owner George Steinbrenner.

“It was almost embarrassing then because you’re still playing. You hug it a lot more when you don’t have to prove anything else on the field,” O’Neill said. “I think some people are involved in a certain way. Every at-bat, every game, every World Series means a lot to me. Ever since I started playing against my big brothers, it’s been a win-lose affair. It wasn’t. “It’s about how you played. Who won and who lost. And that’s basically how I played in my career.”

O’Neill hit .303 for the Yankees from 1993-2001, including 185 homers and 858 RBIs. He was a four-time All-Star with the team and won the 1994 AL batting title in the strike-short season.

He wore number 21 for his entire big league career. When O’Neill was hired by the Reds as a Rocky in 1985, he remembered his childhood.

“The story started where I thought it was great. It was the first major league baseball game I went to and my dad, we were at Crossley Field in Cincinnati and my dad took me to a place where No. 21. Because the Pittsburgh Pirates were in the background. In Roberto Clement, “O’Neill said.

A plaque for O’Neill at Monument Park was dedicated on August 9, 2014

Since O’Neill’s retirement after the 2001 World Series, the only Yankee player to wear the No. 21 was Latroy Hawkins at the start of the 2008 season. Kalsi signed with the team in the offseason and wore No. 22 in spring training.

Morgan Ensberg wore No. 21 during spring training and moved up to No. 11 when the season started. Hawkins had 22 for the exhibition and occupied 21 on the opening day. After pressure from fans, on April 16, Hawkins returned to the 22nd for the 16th game.

“It’s an honor to know that 21 people will not be wearing Yankee Stadium,” O’Neill said. “It’s been in my head all day. It’s just how nice it is to keep repeating.”