Paul O’Neill recalls final Yankees game, how close he came to return in new book

Paul O’Neill recalls final Yankees recreation, how close he came to return in new book



Excerpted from “Swing and a Hit: 9 Innings of What Baseball Taught Me” by Paul O’Neill and Jack Curry.

My Final, Unforgettable Evening At Yankees Stadium

The Yankee followers knew I used to be retiring. Everybody knew. Regardless of how a lot I attempted to deflect questions on 2001 being my final season, the followers have been keenly conscious of the inevitable and that’s why they turned my final recreation at Yankee Stadium into one of the crucial superb, humbling, and emotional nights of my profession. We have been taking part in a pressure-packed Recreation 5 of the World Collection towards the Arizona Diamondbacks, however, at instances, the followers made this night time about my exit. To at the present time, I’m honored and flabbergasted by their reactions.

Earlier than this momentous recreation, my feelings have been flowing in totally different instructions and I didn’t need to communicate to reporters. However, since this was my final night time in the Bronx, I grudgingly agreed to reply some questions. I made positive to speak concerning the glory and majesty of the Yankees, not about me.

“When you see an image representing baseball, you see an old style baseball with Babe Ruth’s autograph and the outdated bats,” I mentioned. “If you stroll into this Stadium, you are feeling that due to the historical past that’s been right here. Mickey Mantle, Joe DiMaggio. Issues haven’t modified that a lot. These are the issues that meant essentially the most to me once I obtained right here and people are the issues that persist with me the entire time I’ve been right here.” And so they nonetheless do.

Yankees Paul O’Neill leaves the sphere previous cheering followers in the ninth inning of Recreation 5 of the World Collection towards the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2001. Reuters

Working pregame sprints throughout the outfield, the followers chanted my title time and again. Once I jogged to my place in proper area in the primary inning, they gave me a standing ovation.

Already? I hadn’t accomplished something. Nicely, severely, I knew it was a thanks for my 9 seasons in New York. I lifted my glove to acknowledge them after which I took a few deep breaths and gazed across the stadium to absorb all the pieces that was taking place, if that was even potential. I noticed posters that learn, “Thanks, Paulie.” It was so surreal.

Standing in the batter’s field in the eighth, I used to be greeted with one other standing ovation and my eyes have been blitzed by a stream of flashbulbs popping. There have been no cellphone cameras again then. The followers have been standing once more for me in the ninth as I stood in proper area and I clutched my cap and pulled it over my eyes. I actually thought I’d cry. That’s when the “Paul O’Neill, Paul O’Neill,” chants intensified.

Yankee followers maintain indicators up for Paul O’Neill in the eighth inning throughout Recreation 5 of the World Collection at Yankee Stadium. Francis Specker

Once I heard these chants, I used to be overwhelmed. I lowered my head a number of instances and stared on the outfield grass as a result of I didn’t know what to do. We have been dropping the sport, a World Collection recreation! So, it wasn’t as if I may wave to the followers or tip my cap and even whisper “Thanks.” If you’re dropping a World Collection recreation, that’s not the way in which you act. However the truth that the followers cheered whereas we have been dropping was fairly an honor. It’s one of many biggest items I’ve ever acquired, on or off the baseball area.

And, fortunately, the sport, not me, turned the only real focus as Scott Brosius hit a two-out, game-tying homer off the embattled Byung-Hyun Kim in the ninth. It was the second straight recreation in which Kim had surrendered a ninth-inning lead. We have been alive once more. I batted once more in the tenth and grounded out. That was my final at-bat in the Bronx as a result of Alfonso Soriano rapped a run-scoring single in the twelfth to raise us to a second straight dramatic win. We led the sequence, 3-2. Little doubt, the devoted followers and the ever-present ghosts guided us in the Bronx.

The euphoria of New York didn’t lengthen to the video games in Arizona. We have been walloped 15-2 in Recreation 6, and Andy Pettitte, who was rocked by the Diamondbacks, later discovered he had been tipping his pitches. We had a one-run lead in Recreation 7 with the ball in Mariano Rivera’s hand. Three outs to go along with Mariano pitching? Ninety-nine instances out of 100, we might win that recreation. However this time, we didn’t.

Luis Gonzalez’s broken-bat, bloop single over a drawn-in infield knocked in the successful run and shocked Mariano, shocked us, and upset New York. After the bloop, I walked again to our dugout and lingered. I rested my arms on the railing and watched the Diamondbacks have a good time, a scene I might have discovered inconceivable fifteen minutes earlier.

In that second of reflection, I thought of how my profession had ended with a loss in the World Collection. However, in time, right here’s my recollection of that sequence: the one moments I bear in mind are the three dwelling video games due to how gripping they have been, how impactful they have been, and how a lot they meant to the town following 9/11. Maybe it’s as a result of I retired and I would like my final reminiscences to spark some pleasure, however that’s what I’ll perpetually cling to from that sequence.

Did we wish to win one other title? In fact, we did. The end result was upsetting. However when it was throughout and I used to be packing my gear for the final time, the worth of these three video games in New York outweighed the final outcome for me. I’m unsure anybody else shares my opinion, however that’s how it felt to me.

Paul O’Neill salutes the Yankees crowd. Francis Specker

And as I reminisce about our run from 1996 to 2001, successful 4 titles in six seasons was a legendary achievement. There hasn’t been a back-to-back champion since we did it greater than twenty years in the past. Trying again on these superb seasons, I pinch myself each day as a result of I can proudly say I used to be a part of that dynastic interval. It was an historic run full of wonderful gamers and memorable moments. For me, there was additionally one final bow on the Stadium, an evening that also replays in my head like a beautiful, dizzying dream.

Virtually Coming Out of Retirement For The Yankees In 2002

Rested and retired in June 2002, I used to be making an attempt to act like a reporter (and doubtless failing at it) whereas working for the YES Community. I used to be hanging out in the Yankees’ clubhouse and speaking about hitting with some gamers. That’s when a serious-looking Joe Torre, my outdated supervisor, approached and requested to see me in his workplace. Oh, no — had I damaged a media rule or one thing?

Hardly. It was one thing way more intriguing than that.

“How lengthy wouldn’t it take you,” Torre requested, “to prepare to play?” I laughed as a result of I assumed Joe was joking, however he repeated the identical query and added, “We’ve obtained some points we want to deal with right here.”

The Yankees have been utilizing Shane Spencer, the 1998 superhero, and John Vander Wal in proper area they usually weren’t glad with their manufacturing. When Spencer injured his wrist and Torre had to use infielder Enrique Wilson in proper, Wilson regarded unsteady. That angered proprietor George Steinbrenner, who instructed reporters, “We might make some modifications.” I assume I used to be a part of that potential change.

Swing and a Hit AP

My thoughts went from cruising at twenty-five miles per hour as I ready to announce a baseball recreation to dashing at ninety miles per hour as I attempted to course of whether or not I needed to play in one other baseball recreation. Since my household was leaving for a trip in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina the following day, I instructed Joe I might talk about it with Nevalee, my spouse, and determine if this was one thing I needed to think about.

However guess what? I stuffed a few baseball gloves in my suitcase and my first day on the seashore was spent long-tossing with my son Aaron. Simply in case, proper? I additionally ran sprints on the seashore, one thing I hadn’t accomplished in over seven months. Simply in case, proper?

With every hour that handed, I began to assume this surprising comeback may occur and I’d get one other likelihood to play baseball. One thing that had not even been a faraway thought for me was now a really current thought.

After which I heard from Gene Michael, the Yankees’ vp of major-league scouting, and the overall manger who had acquired me from the Reds in 1993. After that life-changing commerce, Michael was the primary Yankee official I spoke with and the primary one who satisfied me I may thrive in New York. And now he was supporting this concept, too. “This may be the most effective issues that ever occurred to you,” Michael mentioned. “You’ve had a psychological break and now you’ll be able to come again. You’ll be able to nonetheless play. You realize that and I do know that. You’ll be able to come again and you are able to do it.”

Stick was proper. I knew I may have performed past 2001, however I actually needed my spouse and my three youngsters to have a extra secure life and never the all-consuming lifetime of a baseball-player household. Earlier than I retired, I believed I may have performed in a reserve function in 2002. However I didn’t need to do this. I used to be all the time pondering in absolutes: if I wasn’t in a position to play each day anymore, then I wasn’t the participant I felt I ought to be.

Nonetheless, after Stick’s cellphone name, I took this unofficial provide very severely. I saved working and throwing on the seashore, my thoughts drifting again to the Bronx with each toss and each stride. The Yankees had some inside discussions about me presumably going to play for the Triple-A farm group in Columbus, Ohio, which was very close to my dwelling. May this occur? May my baseball profession immediately be revived? My eagerness was palpable.

Paul O’Neill AP

The Yankees couldn’t wait on me. Not lengthy after my dialog with Joe, the Yankees acquired the power-hitting Raúl Mondesí from the Toronto Blue Jays. The Yankees determined they wanted a proper fielder instantly and couldn’t wait the three or 4 weeks that it could have taken me to prepare.

I by no means had a second act and I stayed retired. It’s humorous, although. I noticed how a lot I missed baseball and how a lot I nonetheless cherished baseball, as a result of the potential of taking part in once more excited me. It scared me, too, however I used to be poised to hit a number of extra line drives.

On reflection, I’ve all the time puzzled what it could have been like to come again and compete after a layoff. My thoughts and my physique have been each so relaxed. The comeback by no means occurred, however I handled the concept severely. I by no means superior to the purpose of getting right into a batting cage, so I’m unsure how rusty or how easy my swing would have been.

Who is aware of? I may have educated for a number of weeks to make this grand return and been billed as a savior of kinds. And, understanding me, I in all probability would have began out 0-for-10 and remembered how maddening it’s to be in a hunch and mentioned, “The heck with this. I’m going again on trip.”

Copyright @2022 by Paul O’Neill and Jack Curry. Reprinted with permission of Grand Central Publishing. All rights reserved.