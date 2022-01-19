Paul Teutul Jr Net Worth



What’s Paul Teutul Jr.’s Net Worth?

Paul Teutul Jr. is an American motorbike builder and designer who has a internet price of $2 million. Paul is greatest recognized for starring on the fact tv sequence “American Chopper” alongside his father, Paul Teutul Sr. and youthful brothers Mikey and Daniel. He’s additionally the proprietor of Paul Jr. Designs, a New York-based firm that makes customized bikes and branded attire. In 2007, Teutul, his father, and his brother have been concerned in a lawsuit from Turner Development alleging fraudulent switch. Paul goes by the nickname Junior, however he’s not technically a junior, since he doesn’t share his center identify along with his father.

Early Life

Paul Teutul Jr. was born on October 2, 1974 because the oldest of 4 kids of Paul Sr., the founder of bike producer Orange County Choppers, and Paula. His siblings are Daniel, who owns and manages Orange County Ironworks; Michael, recognized for starring alongside his brother on “American Chopper”; and Cristin, who works as a nurse in Rochester, New York.

Jason Kempin / Getty Pictures

“American Chopper”

Teutul rose to fame in 2003, when he started starring alongside his father and his brother Michael on the Discovery Channel actuality tv sequence “American Chopper.” The present targeted totally on Teutul Jr. and his father as they labored collectively to fabricate customized bikes at Teutul Sr.’s firm Orange County Choppers. An indicator of the sequence was the contrasting kinds and work strategies of father and son, which regularly led to heated verbal sparring. Different solid members on “American Chopper” included such mechanics and fabricators as Rick Petko, Christian Welter, Nick Hansford, Cody Connelly, and Vincent DiMartino. Teutul’s brother Michael, normally known as Mikey on the present, was the supply of a lot comedian reduction. His different brother, Daniel, was additionally sometimes featured on this system.

In 2008, after more and more intense disagreements along with his father, Teutul was fired from Orange County Choppers and consequently left “American Choppers.” He returned briefly as a contractor, however formally left in 2009 to start out his personal design agency. Teutul’s father then exercised a contractual possibility to purchase his son’s 20% share within the firm, and filed a lawsuit to pressure the buyout. Teutul filed an enchantment, which he gained in 2010. By the following yr, the Teutul v Teutul civil motion was now not lively. Father and son in the end reached a settlement with Teutul Sr. lastly buying his son’s 20% share of Orange County Choppers.

(Picture by Jemal Countess/Getty Pictures)

Paul Jr. Designs

Following his departure from Orange County Choppers and “American Choppers,” Teutul based his personal enterprise, Paul Jr. Designs, in 2009. Based mostly in Montgomery, New York, it is a way of life model motorbike customizer and attire firm. Notably, lots of its bikes have been featured on “American Chopper,” together with however not restricted to the Faro Bike, Cadillac Bike, Cepheid Bike, P-51 Mustang Bike, March of Dimes Bike, GEICO Bike, and New York Yankees Bike. Moreover, Paul Jr. Designs has created bikes for movies and video video games, and has additionally been concerned in numerous different initiatives, together with the designing of a municipal canine park, playground set, and 10th-anniversary Coleman barbecue grill. The corporate competes instantly with Teutul’s father’s enterprise Orange County Choppers, and employs or has employed lots of that firm’s former workers, similar to Vinnie DiMartino, Joe Puliafico, and Robert Collard.

“American Chopper: Senior vs. Junior”

In August of 2010, Teutul started starring on the fact tv spinoff sequence “American Chopper: Senior vs. Junior.” The present, which ran by way of 2012, targeted on the rivalry between Teutul and his father, and showcased the previous’s new motorbike firm Paul Jr. Designs.

Lawsuit

Alongside along with his father and brother Daniel, Teutul was recognized in a 2007 lawsuit from Turner Development alleging fraudulent switch. The lawsuit included allegations relationship again to 2003, and confirmed a ruling in Turner’s favor in 2005. Allegations concerned the transferring of property, personnel, and contracts to a brand new firm, whereas bankrupting the previous one. Trustee Tom Genova sought to have the transfers from the previous firm deemed fraudulent and put aside, and likewise wished to make the brand new firm responsible for the money owed of the previous one. Within the settlement, Orange County LLC paid $500,000 to Genova to be apportioned to the collectors.

Private Life

In 2010, Teutul wed Rachael Biester; collectively, they appeared on the TLC actuality tv present “Say Sure to the Costume.” The couple had a son named Hudson in 2015, and bought a dream residence on Lengthy Seaside Island in 2020.