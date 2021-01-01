Pavandeep Arunita Dance On Ghongru Toot Guy: Watch Dance Viral Video On Pawandeep Rajan Arunita Kanjilal Ghungroo Toot Gay

‘Indian Idol 12’ is over, but the fever of Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal remains on the fans. During the show, a lot of names of the two were added. There was a lot of news about the link-up. But Pawandeep and Arunita consider each other as their best friends.

Meanwhile, a video of Pawandeep and Arunita has surfaced, in which they are seen dancing to the song ‘Ghungru Tut Gaye’. This video is from the dance class of dancer and choreographer Bosco Martis. In the video, Pawandeep and Arunita are seen stepping on the hook of the song ‘Ghungru Tut Gaye’. Along with ‘Indian Idol 12’, finalist Shanmukhpriya is also there.



Pawandeep and Arunita will also be seen in ‘Super Dancer 4’

Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal will also be seen in the weekend dance reality show ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’. She will be accompanied by Saily Kamble and Shanmukhapriya. The producers have released a promo for the upcoming episode, in which all the songs are sung and the contestants are performing on those songs.



Arunita-Pawandeep said this on the news of link-up

Speaking about the link-up, Arunita and Pawandeep recently talked about their relationship and what kind of bonds they have. In a conversation with IANS, Arunita had said, “We are and will always be very good friends. I thank you all for giving us both so much love and appreciation. We have come so far together and will continue to support each other in the future.”



At the same time, Pawandeep told the Indian Express, “Honestly, we have all had such a good time together that we can’t be apart. I think over time people will realize that we (Pawandeep and Arunita) had nothing. We are all too young right now and should focus on careers. All these things can wait. Our friendship should last until old age. ‘

