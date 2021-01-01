Pavandeep Arunita Joint Winner Indian Idol 12: This post was made by Aditya Narayan, the joint winner of Pavandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal Bharatiya Murti 12.
Aditya Narayan has posted a picture on his Instagram account with the top 6 contestants in the final round of ‘Indian Idol 12’. After announcing the winner of the show, he drew this picture to congratulate and wrote together, ‘Definitely the best finalist ever. Pawandeep Rajan is the right character winner. In my opinion, Arunita Kanjilal is the joint winner along with Pawandeep Rajan. Saily Kamble was the second runner-up and this is no big deal.
Pawandeep Rajan got Rs 25 lakh and a car without the trophy of ‘Indian Idol 12’. Arunita and Sayali were also given checks of Rs 5 lakh each. Mohammad Danish and Nihal Taro were awarded Rs 3 lakh each.
