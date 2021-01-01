Pavandeep Arunita Joint Winner Indian Idol 12: This post was made by Aditya Narayan, the joint winner of Pavandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal Bharatiya Murti 12.

Indian Idol 12, which has been running for almost 9 months, ended on August 15. Pawandeep Rajan became the winner of this season. Before the winners were announced, there were reports that the show would have two winners, not just one. There was talk that Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal would be the joint winners of ‘Indian Idol 12’. But that did not happen.

Pawandeep Rajan won the trophy by defeating everyone, Arunita became the first runner-up and Saily Kamble became the second runner-up. But ‘Indian Idol 12’ host Aditya Narayan has described Pawandeep and Arunita as the ‘joint winners’ of the season.



Aditya Narayan has posted a picture on his Instagram account with the top 6 contestants in the final round of ‘Indian Idol 12’. After announcing the winner of the show, he drew this picture to congratulate and wrote together, ‘Definitely the best finalist ever. Pawandeep Rajan is the right character winner. In my opinion, Arunita Kanjilal is the joint winner along with Pawandeep Rajan. Saily Kamble was the second runner-up and this is no big deal.

Pawandeep Rajan got Rs 25 lakh and a car without the trophy of ‘Indian Idol 12’. Arunita and Sayali were also given checks of Rs 5 lakh each. Mohammad Danish and Nihal Taro were awarded Rs 3 lakh each.

