Paving solutions for Glenridge Road bridge





GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The infamous Glenridge Road railroad bridge is lastly seeing some solutions after being hit time after time.

Native officers break down the adjustments which can be to come back over the subsequent two years.

“I believe what we will say proper now could be hallelujah as a result of now we have a plan put in place,” mentioned Senator Jim Tedisco.

The low bridge in Glenville strikes once more prior to now two weeks of January with one other tractor-trailer peeled open. Officers say there are solutions coming for truck drivers who don’t heed the prevailing warning indicators.

“The plan offers a number of flashing lights, and a laser system which signifies that your truck is just too giant and too tall,” mentioned Tedisco.

Senator Tedisco and Glenville Supervisor Chris Koetzle say this plan is being introduced by the NYS Division of Transportation. It should happen over the subsequent two years and will likely be damaged up into components.

One a part of the plan will likely be a laser detection system as vehicles strategy the underpass.

“There will likely be giant cones that can go straight out to the big vehicles. The laser will solely hit a big truck, and it received’t go throughout the road into somebody’s window,” mentioned Tedisco.

A serious drawback when drivers have gone too far on Glenridge Road is having no turnarounds. Officers say with the brand new proposed plan, a chosen space is coming to assist drivers keep away from visitors and future accidents.

“There’s going to be a turnaround on each side of the bridge. If you’re coming within the instructions of East or West, there will likely be choices,” mentioned Tedicso.

The proposed plan is anticipated to occur over the subsequent two years.

“The designated turnaround part would in all probability are available 2022, and I believe the laser detection would are available 2023. Nevertheless a few of that relies on the price,” mentioned Koetzle.

Senator Tedisco and Supervisor Koetzle imagine with out having the ability to elevate the bridge or decrease the street, these are one of the best choices.

“It’s very pricey however what’s the price of a human life,” mentioned Tedicso.

DOT is anticipated to carry a public assembly in February to disclose the complete plan for the Glenridge Road railroad bridge.