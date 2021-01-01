Pavitra Punia shared a photo with Ejaz Khan and he says it is so beautiful, what can I do
Ejaz Khan’s comment on Pavitra Punia’s post has caught everyone’s attention. Ejaz Khan wrote while commenting, Dude it’s so beautiful, what should I do, what should I do? At the same time, Pavitra Poonia’s post has been liked by all her fans and has received strong comments.
Earlier, on the occasion of Aviz Khan’s birthday, Pavitra Punia shared two posts from her Instagram account. This post shows the love between the two. Pavitra Punia has shared a video wishing Ajaz Khan a happy birthday. With this he wrote, ‘Happy birthday sir.’ Also three pictures have been shared in one post. It read, ‘Happy Birthday Khan Saheb. May you have all the happiness in the world, my happiness. ‘
Holy Poonia and Ejaz Khan
