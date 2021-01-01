Pavitra Punia shared a photo with Ejaz Khan and he says it is so beautiful, what can I do

Pavithra Poonia and Ejaz Khan, one of the popular couples in ‘Bigg Boss 14’, often make headlines after the show. Recently, Ejaz Khan celebrated his birthday (Ejaz Khan’s birthday) with Holy Punia. The two have shared photos and videos (Pavitra Poonia and Ejaz Khan photos and videos) with each other on their social media accounts.

Pavitra Punia shared three photos on her Instagram account on Sunday. In these pictures, she is seen with her special friend Ejaz Khan. Both are seen posing in a very cute style. Without writing any captions with these pictures, Pavitra Punia has just created everyday emojis.





Ejaz Khan’s comment on Pavitra Punia’s post has caught everyone’s attention. Ejaz Khan wrote while commenting, Dude it’s so beautiful, what should I do, what should I do? At the same time, Pavitra Poonia’s post has been liked by all her fans and has received strong comments.

Pavitra Punia’s post

Earlier, on the occasion of Aviz Khan’s birthday, Pavitra Punia shared two posts from her Instagram account. This post shows the love between the two. Pavitra Punia has shared a video wishing Ajaz Khan a happy birthday. With this he wrote, ‘Happy birthday sir.’ Also three pictures have been shared in one post. It read, ‘Happy Birthday Khan Saheb. May you have all the happiness in the world, my happiness. ‘

