Pavitra Rishta 2: Shaheer Sheikh replaces Sushant Singh Rajput; know all about the new season

Pavitra Rishta is going down yet again.

The brand new season of well-liked TV uncover Pavitra Rishta, which starred unhurried actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande in the lead roles, has gone on floor.

Whereas Lokhande will proceed to play Archana in the sequence, Shaheer Sheikh joins the uncover as Manav, which used to be initially conducted by Rajput.

Solid & Crew on the brand new season

Pavitra Rishta 2 will likely be produced by actor-producer Bhairavi Raichura. The sequence will likely be solely readily accessible on ZEE5 for 55 days following which, this also would possibly be readily accessible on ALTBalaji, experiences The Indian Whine.

Extinct actor Usha Nadkarni will return to reprise her character, Savita Deshmukh. Actors Asheema Vardaan and Randeep Rai might possibly well also playpivotal roles.

The uncover’s casting director Aditya Suranna in an interview with Zoom Digital stated, “Pavitra Rishta 2.0 is fully digital. To be correct, it is a distress for all americans. The duty is no longer loyal for me nonetheless also for the actors who enjoy been locked. If we now enjoy seen something already, we now enjoy already position a benchmark.”

Directed by Nandita Mehra and written by Nikita Dhond, Gautam Hegde and Ritu Bhatia, the manufacturing of the digital sequence will delivery rapidly.

A snappily primer on the first season

Created by Ekta Kapoor, the first season of Pavitra Rishta ran from 2009 to 2014. The uncover revolved across the proceed of Archana whose sole just is to fulfil the needs of her family and retain all americans cosy. She rapidly meets Manav, gets married to him and the draw in which they take care of the twists and turns of lifestyles, types the the relaxation of the chronicle.

The uncover also starred Asha Negi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Mrinalini Tyagi, Ankit Narang, Karan Veer Mehra, Savita Prabhune, Parag Tyagi, Priya Marathe and Yamini Thakur, among many others. Rajput later switched to motion photos and left the uncover. After his exit, Hiten Tejwani took up the just.