Pavitra Rishta actress Asha Negi showcases her wild, crazy side in this road-trip-themed web series





Three good friend, one stranger and a journey of life with numerous recollections – Khwabon Ke Parindey, an all-new providing from Voot, starring Pavitra Rishta fame Asha Negi, Mrinal Dutt, Manasi Moghe and Tushar Sharma guarantees to be a crazy, enjoyable experience blended with a candy journey of self-discovery, a minimum of going by the teaser. Directed by Tapasvi Mehta, the present celebrates friendship, hope, journey and rediscoveries of oneself and life and the way your pals are your fact serum who will convey out one of the best in you.

The web series revolves round an impulsive wild youngster, a practical man, a easy but sassy woman, and a unusual, rugged hitchhiker taking a road-trip throughout the scenic panorama of Melbourne to Perth, on a journey that provides them a possibility to fall in love, fight fears and heal wounds. The Khwabon Ke Parindey teaser captures solely a glimpse of this epic journey of 4 kids discovering a totally new model of themselves. Watch it beneath:

Commenting on the distinction in characters performed earlier than and reminiscing actual friendships, Asha Negi says, "Khwabon Ke Parindey is a journey of life and hope, however typically all you want are shut associates that can assist you rediscover your self. Bindiya, my character on the present is this full wild youngster, who believes in embracing life each single day. If you shoot for a present like this, you are inclined to relive the moments together with your greatest associates and I did too. Nonetheless, over a time frame Mrinal, Mansi, Tushar and I acquired alongside very well and from being simply co-stars we regularly turned good associates; making the journey thrilling. The whole expertise of capturing for the present, made me realise the significance of associates and why it's essential to have them round you. They're like your fact serum, who assist you unravel your deepest secrets and techniques and fears after which assist you get by it."

Get able to dwell into the journey of the lives of Bindiya, Dixit, Megha and Tushar as they uncover their deep rooted issues, whereas having enjoyable and constructing sudden relationships. Khwabon Ke Parindey will stream completely from 14th June 2021 onward solely on Voot.

