Pavitra Rishta actress Asha Negi to play the lead as a complete wild child in THIS slice-of-life web series





Life is a journey. An sudden one, with unseen twists and turns that would doubtlessly change your life eternally. However you will get by means of it, with a little assist from your mates. Khwabon Ke Parindey, an all-new providing from Voot, starring Pavitra Rishta fame Asha Negi, guarantees to take you thru a voyage of hope, rediscovering life and being one another’s reality serum, three buddies – Bindiya, Dixit and Megha flip a street journey from Melbourne to Perth into a chance to heal wounds, fall in love and fight their worst fears. Additionally Learn – Asha Negi slams celebs for ‘overacting’ whereas taking the Covid-19 vaccine; Nia Sharma and different celebs react

The plot of Khwabon Ke Parindey revolves round wild child Bindiya, who, after ending her post-graduation from the College of Melbourne, convinces two of her most trusted buddies to accompany her on an formidable and loopy street journey from Melbourne to Perth. This journey means all the things to Bindiya, as this can be her final probability to let her hair down and reside it up, earlier than taking over duties again in India. Additionally Learn – Asha Negi-Rithvik Dhanjani, Shivangi Joshi-Mohsin Khan — 14 TV {couples} who fell in love on the units [Part 3] – View pics

Commenting on the distinction in characters performed earlier than and reminiscing actual friendships, Asha Negi says, “Khwabon Ke Parindey is a journey of life and hope, however generally all you want are shut buddies to aid you rediscover your self. Bindiya, my character on the present is that this complete wild child, who believes in embracing life each single day. While you shoot for a present like this, you have a tendency to relive the moments together with your finest buddies and I did too. Nonetheless, over a time period Mrinal, Mansi, Tushar and I received alongside rather well and from being simply co-stars we progressively grew to become good buddies; making the journey thrilling. All the expertise of capturing for the present, made me realise the significance of buddies and why it’s vital to have them round you. They’re like your reality serum, who aid you unravel your deepest secrets and techniques and fears after which aid you get by means of it.” Additionally Learn – Submit break up with Rithvik Dhanjani, Asha Negi flaunts her by no means seen earlier than avatar

She provides, “The 60 days of capturing all through Australia with this wonderful younger crew has been an unforgettable expertise and I’d return to that point in a heartbeat. I totally loved taking part in Bindiya; though difficult, the transition of my portrayal of roles from tv to web has been extraordinarily refreshing. A giant thanks to my Rockstar director, Tapasvi Mehta and Voot for giving me this chance that has not solely challenged me as an actor however as a person as effectively.”

So, bckle up as Bindiya takes you on an distinctive journey of friendship, hope and life by means of the picturesque panorama of Australia in Voot’s all new Unique – Khwabon Ke Parindey. The web series will stream solely from 14th June 2021 onward solely on Voot.

