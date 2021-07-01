Pavitra Rishta Season 2 Rakhi Sawant on Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande Show | Sushant’s Pavitra Rishta will always be holy, know what Rakhi Sawant said about Season 2

New Delhi: Late actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande starrer TV show Pavitra Rishta had raised the flags of success. Now there are reports of bringing this show back once again. According to reports, Ankita Lokhande will play the character of Archana while another actor will be confirmed for the role of Manav Kaul soon.

sacred relationship will always be pure

When the paparazzi asked Rakhi Sawant about Pavitra Rishta Season 2, she said, ‘Pavitra Rishta will always be pure. But we can never forget Sushant. Now that Pavitra Rishta 2 is coming, so obviously, people will see. But Sushant wala tha na jo show oh my god. Sushant became a star from there.

sushant was a shy boy

Rakhi said, ‘Such a soft spoken and shy boy. Yes, I did Zara Nach Ke Dikha, complete competition dance with him. Let us tell you that Rakhi Sawant is in the headlines these days due to my entry in her music video Tere Dream. Rakhi Sawant has danced in this music video and this song has become very popular among fans.

There were serious allegations against Riya

Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput, on June 14 last year, Sushant was found dead in his house in Mumbai. The CBI is probing the cause of his death. The actor’s father had accused Riya Chakraborty of extorting money from Sushant and abetting his suicide, but none of these allegations have been proved against Riya so far.

