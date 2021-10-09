Pavri Mulgi Daninir Mobin’s new song video: Pavri Mulgi Dannir Mobin’s new song video goes viral again: Video: Pavri Mulgi Dananir’s new song video goes viral

A new video of Pakistani girl Danneer Mobin, who made a splash on social media a few days ago with a video of ‘Pawari Ho Rahi Hai’, is circulating on social media. This time Dananir is winning the hearts of the fans with her sweet voice.

This video of Dananir says that she sings very well. Dananir’s style seems to have changed completely in this video. Dananir, who seems to have changed from party mode, is singing the song ‘Khoya Jo Tu Hoga Mera Kya’ from the Pakistani film.





The song from the Pakistani film ‘Punjab Nahi Jongi’ was sung by Indian playback singer Jonita Gandhi in 2017 along with Pakistani singer Siraj Uppal. Dananir’s video is now making headlines on social media.



We will tell you that Dananir posted a video with her friends in early 2021, in which she was saying, ‘This is our car and this is us and she is gaining our strength’. The video caused so much panic on social media that everyone on social media was seen copying the video.