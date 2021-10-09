Pavri Mulgi Daninir Mobin’s new song video: Pavri Mulgi Dannir Mobin’s new song video goes viral again: Video: Pavri Mulgi Dananir’s new song video goes viral
The song from the Pakistani film ‘Punjab Nahi Jongi’ was sung by Indian playback singer Jonita Gandhi in 2017 along with Pakistani singer Siraj Uppal. Dananir’s video is now making headlines on social media.
We will tell you that Dananir posted a video with her friends in early 2021, in which she was saying, ‘This is our car and this is us and she is gaining our strength’. The video caused so much panic on social media that everyone on social media was seen copying the video.
