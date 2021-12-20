Paw Patrol The Movie 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster



Paw Patrol The Movie Movie (2022):Paw Patrol The Movie is an Indian upcoming Hindi Dubbed language animation adventure comedy film directed by Cal Brunker. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 7 January 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.

Story

When the PAW Patrol’s biggest rival, Mayor Humdinger, becomes Mayor of nearby Adventure City and starts wreaking havoc, Ryder and everyone’s favorite heroic pups kick into high gear to face the challenge head-on. While one of the pups must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help from a new ally, the savvy dachshund Liberty. Together, armed with exciting new gadgets and gear, the PAW Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City and stop Mayor Humdinger from destroying the bustling metropolis.

Paw Patrol The Movie Movie Details:

Movies Name : Paw Patrol The Movie (2022)

: Paw Patrol The Movie (2022) Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Animation, Adventure, Comedy Release Date: 7 January 2022

7 January 2022 Director : Cal Brunker

: Cal Brunker Producer: Bob Barlen, Adam Beder, Laura Clunie, Jennifer Dodge, Ronnen Harary, Marcia Gwendolyn Jones, Zai Ortiz, Peter Schlessel, Toni Stevens, Lauren Talbot, Laurence Vacher

Bob Barlen, Adam Beder, Laura Clunie, Jennifer Dodge, Ronnen Harary, Marcia Gwendolyn Jones, Zai Ortiz, Peter Schlessel, Toni Stevens, Lauren Talbot, Laurence Vacher Production: Spin Master Entertainment

Spin Master Entertainment Writer : Billy Frolick, Cal Brunker, Bob Barlen, Billy Frolick, Keith Chapman

: Billy Frolick, Cal Brunker, Bob Barlen, Billy Frolick, Keith Chapman Music: Heitor Pereira

Heitor Pereira Language: Hindi, English

Hindi, English Watch on: Theatres

Paw Patrol The Movie Cast?

Tyler Perry

Ron Pardo

Will Brisbin

Kingsley Marshall

Keegan Hedley

Iain Armitage

Callum Shoniker

Shayle Simons

Lilly Bartlam

Kim Roberts

Paul Braunstein

Marsai Martin

Monique Alvarez

Jimmy Kimmel

Jamillah Ross

Dax Shepard

Randall Park

Yara Shahidi

Josh Robert Thompson

Joshua Graham

Neil Crone

Joe Pingue

Kim Kardashian West

Charlie Gallant

Richard Binsley

Paw Patrol The Movie Official Trailer

Paw Patrol The Movie Official Trailer Coming soon.

