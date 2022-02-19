pawan singh and akshara singh bhojpuri holi song will turn your festival more colorful

Entertainment

11 seconds ago
The craze of Bhojpuri songs is seen differently. In such a situation, as Holi is getting closer, the songs of Holi are also going viral to double the celebration.

Bhojpuri Holi Song: The melody of Bhojpuri songs compels everyone to dance. Be it a party or a festival or a celebration, Bhojpuri songs add a tinge to the celebration. At the same time, as the festival of Holi is approaching, Bhojpuri songs related to Holi are becoming viral on social media.

In this episode, now a song of Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh has come out, which can make Holi even more colorful for everyone. Pawan Singh and Akshara have always been one of the most popular couples onscreen. Every song of this pair is well liked on social media.

Here is the song: Talking about this song, a superhit Bhojpuri Holi song ‘Humhun Saiyan Bani Tuhu Saiyan’ from Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh’s album ‘Hero Ke Holi’ is rocking YouTube these days. Holi seems incomplete without the songs of Akshara and Pawan Singh.

As usual, the romance of Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh in the video of this song is killer. In the video of this song, you can see both of them having fun with each other. The song is so wonderful that many people are playing it again and again. The song has got more than 19 million views so far. Along with this, this song has also got more than 60 thousand likes so far.

Relation of Pawan Singh and Akshara: Bhojpuri industry’s well-known actress Akshara Singh has been active in the industry for 9 years. Not only has she done many films with her co-star Pawan Singh, but both have also been in a relationship for a long time. A year ago, when Pawan Singh married for the third time, Akshara broke up with him. Earlier, Akshara and Pawan used to dominate their relationship only.


