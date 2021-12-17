Pawan Singh controversial statements for khesari lal yadav over stage performance. Pawan Singh made serious allegations against Khesari Lal Yadav

Pawan Singh said big thing

Describing himself as a fruit tree, Pawan Singh further said that we will not say anything. Will answer it only by singing a song. Today someone is going here, someone is going there. Wherever he wants to go. How long have we worked there? Based on the report, Pawan Singh also said in this program that people cannot yet imagine where Pawan Singh will sing.

Khesari Lal Yadav said – It is not a good thing to go after drinking

Khesari Lal Yadav understood that Pawan Singh had spoken many things against him. In such a situation, Khesari Lal Yadav, while replying to Pawan Singh on his Instagram account, said that stand up for yourself. Make Bhojpuri big. The one I considered great. They have trouble with my name. Khesari alleged that a person should live on stage with a good heart. One should not go after drinking alcohol. Going drunk is not a good thing.

What a shameful thing – Khesari Lal Yadav

Taking forward his point, Khesari Lal said that some people feel that the world is running on the lines drawn by him. Then you decide that many stalwarts like respected Bhikhari Thakur ji, Sharda Sinha ji, Manoj Tiwari did nothing. What a shame this is. I don’t compete with such people. I only do my work.

Pawan Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav earned lakhs

According to the report, it is being told that Khesari Lal Yadav was taken in place of Pawan Singh in a big song. Especially Khesari Lal Yadav’s song Pani Pani became a hit. After which Pawan Singh’s displeasure has moved towards Khesari Lal Yadav. It is worth noting that the names of Khesari Lal Yadav and Pawan Singh are included in the highest earning stars of Bhojpuri cinema. Khesari Lal Yadav charges up to 40 lakhs for a film. At the same time, the fee for a film of Pawan Singh is up to 45 lakhs.