Pawan Singh fan cuts off his hand: Pawan Singh fan cut off his hand and wrote the name of the actor
Pawan Singh has already said that his fans should not do anything that hurts them. His fans don’t want to risk their lives with his passion. Pawan Singh said that if you really love us, don’t do anything that endangers your life. Pawan Singh told the fans that they are indebted to your love and affection, so they want your protection and expect more of your blessings.
Meanwhile, the Bihar government and Ara SP have beefed up security at Pawan Singh’s Ara residence. Because there is always a gathering of hundreds of people around Pawan Singh’s house. Pawan Singh has been at his Arra residence since the second wave of Kovid outbreak, where since the lockdown opened, a crowd of 400 to 500 fans has been seen at Pawan Singh’s house 24 hours a day, after which the district administration decided to increase Pawan Singh’s security and provide him security.
