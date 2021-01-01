Pawan Singh fan cuts off his hand: Pawan Singh fan cut off his hand and wrote the name of the actor

The craze of his fans for Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh is evident from the fact that in the past, his fans have tattooed the actor’s picture on his chest. At the same time, a paralyzed fan walked hundreds of miles in a wheelchair to meet him. Now a fan of Pawan Singh crossed all limits and cut off his hand and wrote his name on it.

A fan who came to meet Pawan Singh from Delhi cut off his hand and wrote Pawan Singh’s name on it and came to meet him at his Arara residence. When Pawan Singh found out, he himself was surprised. He never expected anyone to do this for him. Pawan Singh met his fans. Meanwhile, the fan expressed his passion for his favorite actor, after which Pawan Singh said that he is fine, but please don’t do such dangerous work.



Pawan Singh has already said that his fans should not do anything that hurts them. His fans don’t want to risk their lives with his passion. Pawan Singh said that if you really love us, don’t do anything that endangers your life. Pawan Singh told the fans that they are indebted to your love and affection, so they want your protection and expect more of your blessings.

Meanwhile, the Bihar government and Ara SP have beefed up security at Pawan Singh’s Ara residence. Because there is always a gathering of hundreds of people around Pawan Singh’s house. Pawan Singh has been at his Arra residence since the second wave of Kovid outbreak, where since the lockdown opened, a crowd of 400 to 500 fans has been seen at Pawan Singh’s house 24 hours a day, after which the district administration decided to increase Pawan Singh’s security and provide him security.

