pawan singh fans tattoo: Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh got emotional after meeting a fan who got a tattoo on his chest

The craze among the fans is talking loudly about Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh. Recently, a huge fan of Pawan Singh has tattooed the actor on his chest. Not only that, he sent his tattooed photo to Pawan Singh and also posted it on his Instagram account, after which Pawan Singh met his Jabra fan. Pawan Singh himself has shared a photo with this fan on Instagram, after which this fan has been in a lot of discussion on social media.



Pawan Singh said, ‘I had no idea how much someone could risk for me. It’s amazing that you can love someone so much that you’ll have a whole picture tattooed on your chest. Pawan saluted the fan craze and said, ‘Your love is in your eyes. You made us. You love us so much. But please don’t hurt yourself because if you are in pain, I will be in pain too. We fully respect your feelings, but I would be very sorry if tattoos had any effect on your body. If you really love me, take care of yourself as much as possible. Because you are, we are. I can’t even imagine what you did for me. Always give your love and blessings. ‘

Pawan Singh is reaching new heights every day. This is why every one of his songs goes viral as soon as they are released. One of his songs gets millions of views in a day. In such a situation, it is mandatory for them to increase the fan craze.

